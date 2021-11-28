Tech

an ex-Retro Studios admits he was disappointed by Nintendo Wii – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Metroid Prime 3 continues to be a great game, which proved what Nintendo Wii was capable of even for the most passionate gamers, but among the same Retro Studios apparently there were those who, at the time, stayed rather disappointed by the technical characteristics of the console.

Wii was indeed a huge commercial success, but featured a hardware not quite in step with the competition, focusing above all on the peculiar characteristics of the control system, as well as obviously on the usual quality of the first party software where the Metroid Prime trilogy shone.

In Reece Reilly’s podcast, Jack Matthews, a former lead engineer at Retro Studios, admitted he was a bit disappointed with the Nintendo Wii’s rather limited hardware capabilities.

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, a scene from the game

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, a scene from the game

The technical limitations of the console had led to a sort of burn-out some developers, who were trying to push the game on the technical side, but encountered too many obstacles.

According to Matthews, the feeling was like that of being “confined in a small box”, as well as “falling behind” compared to contemporary times and competing technology. As a young developer, the engineer in question would have liked to work on the latest possible technological solutions, but Nintendo Wii did not allow this.

After working on Metroid Prime and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, the development of Metroid Prime 3: Corruption gave rise to a certain sense of monotony in some developers at Retro Studios, who in fact realized they were working on a fundamentally very similar machine. to Gamecube, more than a generational evolution.

After finishing work on Metroid Prime 3, Matthews then left Retro Studios and joined Armature along with other colleagues, working on ReCore and Batman Arkham Origins: Black Gate. Ironically, none of the games developed later ever reached the fame or level of quality of the Metroid Prime trilogy.

Moving on to the news, we are waiting for Metroid Prime 4, but the problem is that even Nintendo does not yet know when it will be released. Meanwhile, the Metroid Prime Trilogy remaster for Nintendo Switch is ready, says Emily Rogers.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 31 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Battlefield 2042, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S compared in the video analysis of VGTech – Nerd4.life

2 days ago

Yamaha presents the Ténéré 700 Raid prototype

5 days ago

Few people know that WhatsApp collects all this information about us but there is a way to know which ones

2 weeks ago

Vodafone Giga Speed ​​Winter Pack: Christmas promo is coming with 250 Giga and discounted price – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button