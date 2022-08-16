an exchange between Cristiano Ronaldo and a Diego Simeone player? The answer !
Last night, the English press reported that Manchester United wanted to sign Atlético Madrid striker Matheus Cunha. In the midst of Colchoneros’ interest in Cristiano Ronaldo, some saw it as a possible exchange between the two players. It would be nothing!
No Cunha / CR7 exchange on the horizon!
As announced by Nicolo Schira, the Red Devils are in direct and advanced talks with agent Giuliano Bertolucci to try to sign Matheus Cunha. On the other hand, no exchange would be planned for the moment with Cristiano Ronaldo, who would always be a target of the Colchoneros. Case to follow.
#Manchester United are in direct and advanced talks with the agent Giuliano Bertolucci to try to sign Matheus #Cunha from #AtleticoMadrid. No swap as of now with #CristianoRonaldowho can leave #MUFC this summer and is still an Atleti’s target. #transfers
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 16, 2022
