an exchange between Cristiano Ronaldo and a Diego Simeone player? The answer !

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

Last night, the English press reported that Manchester United wanted to sign Atlético Madrid striker Matheus Cunha. In the midst of Colchoneros’ interest in Cristiano Ronaldo, some saw it as a possible exchange between the two players. It would be nothing!

No Cunha / CR7 exchange on the horizon!

As announced by Nicolo Schira, the Red Devils are in direct and advanced talks with agent Giuliano Bertolucci to try to sign Matheus Cunha. On the other hand, no exchange would be planned for the moment with Cristiano Ronaldo, who would always be a target of the Colchoneros. Case to follow.