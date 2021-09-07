An exclusive clip from season 3

The TV series produced by Steven Soderbergh in streaming every Sunday with a new episode.

It’s been almost four years since the last time of The Girlfriend Experience on TV. Sunday 2 May, the provocative series produced by the Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh and inspired by his 2009 film of the same name returns – in Italy simultaneously on the Starzplay streaming service (available for download on iOS and Android, as a channel on Prime Video, Apple TV and Rakuten TV, and on Smart TV) – with a new story and a new protagonist. Waiting for the debut, ComingSoon.it TV series shows you an exclusive preview clip, a meeting-confession between Iris and an important client of hers.

The Girlfriend Experience: The plot and cast of season 3

The anthology series continues its exploration of the relationships between escorts from across the board and unsuspecting clients looking for more than just sex. This third chapter, written and directed by Anja Marquardt, is set in the technological and scientific world of London, where Iris (played by the Brazilian-American actress Julia Goldani Telles), a neuroscience major, begins to explore the transactional world of GFEs and quickly learns that her sessions with clients provide her with an interesting professional advantage and vice versa. This leads her to wonder if her actions are guided only by her will or even by something else.

Next to the Telles, known for its history in The Affair, in these new 10 episodes they also act among others Alexandra Daddario (True Detective) as Tawny, Iris’ contact and guide at the escort agency V; Oliver Masucci (Dark) by Georges, the director of the European Defense Agency whose time with Iris is a relief valve; Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead) by Christophe, a charismatic CEO; And Charles Edwards (The Crown) by Elliott, Iris’s father with precocious dementia.