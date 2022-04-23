an exercise in American giallo with Sharon Stone in an unusual register

When we have a certain predetermined idea of ​​what a performer can offer us in a film, it surprises or even it displaces seeing them in another register different from the one we associate with them. It may be the case in a recent role where they subvert that preconception, or discovering some of their early work before becoming famous and establishing their public image.





deep cuts

It’s a bit like what happens when you see some work by Sharon Stone before that role femme fatale total in ‘Basic Instinct’, which definitely marked his later career. We could refer to that interesting game of smoke and mirrors that he does in ‘Total Challenge’, another film by Paul Verhoeven, but in this case we are talking about the rarity ‘intimate secrets‘ (‘Scissors’), a little thriller that you can discover in the back of the Amazon Prime Video catalogue.

Stone’s role couldn’t be more opposite to that of the indecipherable writer Catherine Tramell. She here she plays a sexually repressed young woman, who she is suddenly attacked in the elevator of the building where she resides and almost gets raped in the process, until she manages to defend herself with scissors. Shortly thereafter she receives help from a set of twins (both played by Steve Railsback) and a therapist (Ronny Cox), although she is clearly left behind. marked by traumatic aftermath of the accident.

The gruesome development of the story, which is also about move in the complex and blurred memories of the main character, brings this exercise very close to a psychological thriller that many have wanted to compare with Hitchcock -because it is almost regulatory if you mention the morbid psychological thriller- or, perhaps with more hurtful intentions, with Brian De Palma. Above all is compared to try to highlight its shortcomingsthough they really show little willingness to appreciate the film’s intentions.

Frank De Felitta, who before ‘Intimate Secrets’ had stood out as a novelist and adapted works such as ‘The Two Lives of Audrey Rose’ or his directorial debut ‘The Dark Night of the Scarecrow’ to a screenplay, plays here with less American references. If it reminds of anything, especially in sequences such as the formidable sequence with Stone locked in an apartment or with the extravagant use of figures and dolls, it is the visual ideas of the giallos.

Its eccentric plot details and the tone of the performances are also closer to that classic Italian cinema than to the exploitative sexythriller that abounded in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

‘Intimate secrets’: Sharon Stone holds a unique film

The execution of these ideas won’t be for everyone, but it lends a certain refreshing uniqueness to ‘Intimate Secrets’. Interestingly some of his attempts to reflect a traumatized mind trying to put its own broken pieces together, and it is especially sustained by a Sharon Stone devoted to this role. At the very least, it is a sample of what underrated she has historically been as an actress, and that typecasting did a very disservice to an interpreter of formidable character. For that alone, this film is appreciable.