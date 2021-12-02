an experience on Unreal Engine 5 leaks in the PS Store – Nerd4.life

The Matrix Awakens appears to be a new project based on the film series The Matrix, leaked from the PlayStation Store and destined for PS5, defined as “an experience on Unreal Engine 5“, so maybe a demo or maybe a real video game based on the series.

Considering the anticipation that is intensifying for The Matrix Resurrections, the new film in the series arriving in theaters in January 2022 and of which we saw a new teaser trailer just yesterday, it is likely that this The Matrix Awakens really exists and is some sort from demo playable, or in any case an interactive multimedia project, developed on Unreal Engine 5, as shown in the attached poster, shown below.

The Matrix Resurrections, here in the poster, is an experience on Unreal Engine 5

For the moment practically nothing is known about it, except for the fact that it is destined to come out on PS5, according to reports from the Reddit user who published the image and the fact that this should have been taken from the files of the PlayStation Store .

From poster it is difficult to guess anything: it is the classic iconography of the Matrix, with the profile of a modern metropolis and the classic characters of the code that transpire in superimposition, with the fonts typically used by the posters of the films in question. “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience” can be read in the upper part of the image, itself quite explicit, except that “experience” opens the door to a lot of different possibilities.

It will be a game? Some sort of demo of some kind? Interactive promotional material? All probable and interesting hypotheses, with the addition of the fact that, being Unreal Engine 5, it would be a project with an advanced and also rather new technological base, given that at the moment there are not yet fully developed games on this engine. . It is likely that some information on this will emerge in the course of Game Awards 2021, considering that The Matrix Resurrections movie is expected to arrive between December and January.