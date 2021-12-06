An experience on Unreal Engine 5, preload available on PS5 and Xbox Series X – Nerd4.life

Matrix, the awakening: An experience on Unreal Engine 5, is now available for the preload on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, with publication date set at December 9, on the occasion of The Game Awards 2021.

This demo made with the Unreal Engine 5 was already leaked in recent days thanks to a PlayStation Store leak. Now that the preload is active, however, the first official details have emerged about what we can expect from this interactive experience, such as the fact that it was made by members of the original film’s crew, including the director. Lana Wachowski, Keanue Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

“Get ready for a taste of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5 in this free demo with real-time technology and a cinematic component that pushes all boundaries.”

“Made by crew members from the original film, including Lana Wachowski, along with Epic Games and associates,” Martrix, Awakening: An Experience on Unreal Engine 5 “is a crazy journey into the distorted universe of the Matrix, featuring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Do you want to see what can be created by combining the power of Unreal Engine 5 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S? Enter the world of one of the most iconic action film sagas ever made “, reads the official description.

From the description we can guess that more than a game it will be an interactive tech demo that will show the muscles of the Unreal Engine on consoles, at the same time offering a unique experience for fans of the Matrix saga. As confirmed by Geoff Keighley on Twitter we will know more at The Game Awards, where for the occasion there will be the world premiere of “The Matrix, the awakening: An experience on Unreal Engine 5”.

As mentioned above, preload is now available on PS5 via PlayStation Store and Xbox Series X | S on Xbox Store. The unlock of “Matrix, the awakening: An experience on Unreal Engine 5” will take place on December 9 on the occasion of the The Game Awards 2021, which will take place at 02:00 on the night between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 December.