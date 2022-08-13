An expert traces 5 ways to solve the Haitian case

The social anthropologist and philosopher of Cuban origin, Fernando I. Ferrán, director of the Father Luis Alemán Center for Economic and Social Studies, of the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), has proposed five alternatives, weighed “under the glass of interest national”, as a contribution to the search for the “remedy” and solution of the Haitian case.

His reflections are part of a diversity of studies treated in the so-called “Dialogue and Discussion Notebooks”, compiled in publications of the Haitian Studies Unit (UEH).

In basing his approach on this issue, he specifies five options that, in his opinion, could be “the remedy” to a problem foreign to the Dominican, if it is considered that the best alternative for a sustainable solution to the question of the neighboring country is “the one that its own people build” while, on the other hand, raising support for it.

In his notes, he underlines that the dilemmas to opt for a way out of the situation in Haiti are, basically, containment, international aid, individual initiatives, involvement and pragmatism.

1- Containment

On the issue of containment, as a first option, he writes that it is about “intelligently walling off all the loopholes, and employing officials and guards so that the others (the Haitians) do not continue to violate the everlasting fragility of a border flouted, both by immigrants furtive, as by the accomplices of such irregularity”.

In this alternative, he explains, “the question is how to eradicate the aforementioned corruption that facilitates the arrival of migrants labeled as “needed, but unwanted”, meaning, the latter, “needed, but unwanted”.

2- International aid

Regarding international aid, he suggests “pronouncing a single claim in the media, social networks and, above all, in conclaves of notables: only the international community can and must help Haiti, since in the Dominican Republic and in similar countries there are no solution for that impoverished and migrant crowd”.

In this option, he adds, the message is “unequivocal”, despite “the mentioned failure of the international community, since it is inappropriate and intolerable that they want to foist on the country the role of pivotal state or buffer zone of the Haitian exodus.”

3- Individual initiatives

When he addresses the issue of individual initiatives, in line with the solution to the Haitian case, Ferrán states that each individual does “something”, according to his possibilities, “by uncrossing his arms convinced that even the little he can do will be more than keep shouting for a help that does not arrive and containing with evident inefficiency what for centuries… has not managed to be stopped”.

“In this case,” he warns, “each individual is required to be aware of and willing to forge something unprecedented to the extent of their individual initiative.”

4- Involvement

When he reaches the point of involvement, he suggests “intervening in Haiti through good will”, preferably not through evil, “for humanitarian reasons and/or for reasons of Dominican national insecurity or the subsequent level of exposure to which the constitutional order is exposed.” Dominican and even peaceful coexistence in the national territory due to the effect of continuous political convulsions, social unrest and unstoppable impoverishment of a large part of the Haitian social agglomerate.

In such a context, he later underlines, “the optional involvement seeks to induce, and who knows if in extremis, to facilitate a civilized order more convenient to the interests of those affected”.

5- Pragmatism

When touching on the option of pragmatism, Fernando Ferrán comments that, with respect to the four alternatives referred to above, it is necessary to “proceed pragmatically”, but it is necessary to “pick out the best lessons regarding what each individual can do and what to avoid and/or or each government or group of them at the time of, finally, positively facing the case of Haiti and that of the Dominican Republic”.

“It stands out in this instance that the interest and responsibility of each one is the principle and foundation of the well-being or discomfort of all,” concludes Ferrán.

his merits

He is a philosopher and anthropologist of Cuban origin, well versed in the bateyes and a wealth of educational knowledge. He has an extensive background in the intellectual and academic fields. He was the winner of the Pedro Henríquez Ureña Annual Essay Award, with a work in which he develops his thesis on culture and being Dominican.

Born in Havana, Cuba, he has made important contributions to the country, dealing with a variety of notes on matters of national interest.

A sunken country.

While the Organization of American States (OAS) points the blame for the crisis in Haiti, the situation continues to push the citizens of that country to emigrate through unofficial channels, especially through dangerous sea routes, to increase food insecurity and that thousands of children are at risk of acute malnutrition.

The OAS pointed out the failure of the international community during 20 years of presence in Haiti and advocated a new model of cooperation for the poorest country in the hemisphere.