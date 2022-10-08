News

An explosion collapses part of the only bridge linking Crimea with Russia

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

  • Alexandra Fouche
  • BBCNews

A fire on the Kerch bridge

image source, Reuters

A giant fire broke out, in the early hours of Saturday, on the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula and Russia.

The cause, according to Russian state media, was the explosion of a truck.

The bridge has a railway section and another that works as a highway.

The images show a burning train and, next to it, a section of the road that collapses into the sea.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Technology war: Washington imposes restrictions on China’s purchase of US semiconductors

10 mins ago

Explosion seriously damages Crimean bridge

43 mins ago

Biden: Nuclear Armageddon is the highest since crisis 62

54 mins ago

the dramatic stories of the relatives of the 18 people who died in an accident in Jocotán

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button