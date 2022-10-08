An explosion collapses part of the only bridge linking Crimea with Russia

Alexandra Fouche

A giant fire broke out, in the early hours of Saturday, on the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula and Russia.

The cause, according to Russian state media, was the explosion of a truck.

The bridge has a railway section and another that works as a highway.

The images show a burning train and, next to it, a section of the road that collapses into the sea.

Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014, now uses the Kerch Bridge to move military equipment to Ukraine.

Russian state media say the traffic has been suspended.

Mihailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, called the damage to the bridge “the beginning” in a Twitter message, but did not directly blame Ukraine.

“Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled,” he wrote on the social network.

seven tanks

According to the Russian state agency RIA Novosti, the National Antiterrorist Committee of that country reported on what happened:

“Today at 06:07, on the part of the Crimean bridge road, from the side of the Taman Peninsula, a truck exploded, causing seven fuel tanks of a train heading towards the city to catch fire. Crimean peninsula,” reported

“Two sections of the highway bridge partially collapsed“.

The speaker of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Kontantinov, blamed the explosion on “Ukrainian hooligans, who finally managed to reach the Crimean bridge with their bloody hands.”

He added that the damage to the bridge would be “promptly fixed, since it is not of a serious nature.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the “emergency” on the bridge and ordered a government investigation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

An adviser to the Crimean authority, quoted by RIA Novosti, said that work was underway to extinguish the fire.

The bridge of 19 kilometerswhich crosses the Kerch Strait, was opened by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, four years after Moscow illegally annexed Crimea.

It has been singled out as a key target for Ukrainian forces who have been targeting Russian logistics.

The crossing is more than 160 kilometers from Ukrainian-controlled territory.