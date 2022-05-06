An explosion destroys the Hotel Saratoga in Havana

A explosion that occurred this Friday at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba, It has left a panorama of rubble and there are bodies trapped under it, according to videos that are already circulating on social networks.

There are rumors that it is a boiler explosion, others that it is an attack, but there is no official confirmation so far. Unverified reports indicate that children were injured at the Concepción Arenal Elementary School, in front of the hotel, located on Prado y Dragones.

The State Security profile on Facebook, Guerrero Cubano, reported a “strong explosion at the Hotel Saratoga, in Old Havana. Presumably while transferring liquefied gas from a truck.”

He said “there is serious damage and possible loss of life.”

Editora Abril workers told the official portal Cubadebate what children from the school next to the hotel facility were evacuated. The injured are being transferred to hospitals near the scene.

DIARIO DE CUBA was able to confirm that there is a large police presence in Havana. “5th avenue is full of police and 7th street is closed”.

The Saratoga, managed by the Hotel Saratoga SA Mixed Company, was opened as a boutique hotel. It is one of the most luxurious in Havana. It has a swimming pool with a panoramic view, which can aggravate the stability of what remains of the building. Whether it is full of water or being emptied, it is a problem.

Until now it is unknown if there were tourists in the place. The official reports do not mention this information, nor if some of the guests would be among the victims.

(NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT)