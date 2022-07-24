an explosive new trailer for the film with Dwayne Johnson

There are only a few weeks left until the theatrical release of black adam. The movie starring Dwayne Johnson is eagerly awaited by fans who can’t wait to finally meet the powerful anti-hero. And to be powerful, it is! The proof in video with the new trailer of the film.

Warner Bros. unveiled the trailer at San Diego Comic Con, which took place this week from July 21-24. And the least we can say is that the video is breathtaking!

An action-packed trailer

Warner Bros puts the dishes in the big ones with this new trailer of black adam. The video begins in effect on the hats of the wheels, with a Black Adam in top form. In particular, he can be seen breaking the wings of a fighter plane as if it were a poor piece of wood. And towards the end of the video, the character fights against Hawkman, or rather he gives him a good beating with a simple blow. The trailer also offers a small preview of Black Adam vs. Dr. Fate, something to make the mouths of fans who can’t wait to see this fight.

Black Adam in all his glory

In this new trailer of black adam, we can see that the anti-hero is very reassembled, seen how he distributes the beatings without the slightest state of mind. But above all, we see that he is eager for revenge. Remember that his family was massacred before his eyes, he then received divine powers, before being imprisoned in a tomb for 5000 years. Suffice to say that the character really has something to be furious about. And that’s not good at all, when you see what he’s capable of. Dr. Fate himself admits that black adam can lead the world to destruction…

Will Black Adam become a great villain like in the Comics? Where is redemption still possible? Can’t wait for October 19, the film’s theatrical release date, to find out!