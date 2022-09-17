Entertainment

An extension merging hip hop and reggae at Native Instruments

The prolific German manufacturer/editor Native Instruments adds a new extension to its thick catalog.

The System Clash expansion was developed in partnership with American director and sound engineer Snipe Young (having worked behind the console for the album Lemonade by Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Flo Rida, Vinnie Paz, Dr. Dre, or even Nicki Minaj) in order to offer all the sounds necessary to enhance bass line compositions bringing groove, synthesizers, and dynamic rhythms (with many bass drum/hi-hat samples) mixing hip hop and reggae designed to push the best sound systems to their limits.

The System Clash expansion includes 373 loops, 510 drum samples and 120 one-shots (including 119 kicks, 172 hi-hats, 71 percussion, 91 snares, 5 claps, 45 cymbals and 7 toms), 61 drum kits and 50 for Maschine, plus 9 presets for Montra, 10 for Reaktor Prism, 7 projects and over 180 additional patterns exclusively for Maschine users. The System Clash pack (1.34 GB) is already available for 49 euros on the publisher’s official website.

