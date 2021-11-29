an extraordinary Mertens leads Spalletti’s team to the top of the standings alone- Corriere.it

from Monica Scozzafava

The game is decided in the first half with Zielinski opening the scoring followed by two goals from the Belgian. In the second half Fabian Ruiz scored a goal from outside

There is more than Diego Maradona Dries Mertens under the deluge in which Sarri’s Lazio sinks, on the night dedicated to the Pibe. In front of his statue: spectacle and sentiment are the prelude to Napoli’s leadership in the standings. Who returns to play the football he knows, under the eyes of his former Commander. He puts Inter at a safe distance and stretches over Milan. When the Belgian, who scored a brace, celebrates under the curve with his hand on his heart, it is clear that perhaps the Pibe has designated his Neapolitan heir. The ovation he receives when he gives way to Petagna in the middle of the second half, certifies it. From Maradona to Mertens, Spalletti applauds him for two consecutive minutes.

Ciro, as he was renamed here, has reached and overtaken Maradona. And the suggestion is strong when it hits Reina for the first time at 10 minutes, an untouchable number that until before the race had been imprinted on the green ground with a play of lights and lasers. Sarri returns to Naples and sees flashes of sarrism again, those perfect combinations between Insigne and Mertens, which he had invented at the center of the attack and which send his men into a tailspin. Observe the Spallettian evolution of the Neapolitan game, with Lobotka photocopy of the best Jorginho. He bows in spite of himself on the fourth goal, left from outside, which bears the signature of Fabian Ruiz.

Strong emotions, certainly. But also anger at the mortal sins of his defense that stands still and begins by taking two goals in ten minutes. Lozano tries the pocket for Mertens, but on a rebound check Zielinski who immediately kicks a violent right and Reina can do nothing. Three minutes and Mertens dribbles two of his opponents and goes directly into the goal. Lazio is annihilated, it remains at the mercy of Napoli’s possession until it wakes up at the 25th minute when Luis Alberto commits Ospina for the first time, on the developments of the corner it is Acerbi who detaches most of all, but finds the crossbar. Two flashes and nothing more in the authoritarian evening that Napoli set, in the sign of Diego and with the foot of Mertens. The Belgian puts the result in the safe at half an hour.

Under three goals it becomes complicated for Lazio to cultivate comeback ambitions, also because it is played almost exclusively by Reina, applauded by his former fans, who patches up some too many carelessness. In the evening of the myth he also performs Fabian Ruiz for 4-0. The penthouse is once again the best place where Spalletti deservedly returns in solitude (without his striker Osimhen), while Sarri, two consecutive defeats in the league, must revise something especially in midfield. And also review his initial training choices. Maradona in these parts evokes dreams of the championship and Aurelio De Laurentiis who also invited the president of the tricolor to the party Corrado Ferlaino, is at the foot of the Pibe statue and is not unbalanced: «I’m superstitious and the goals are cut in the end. You need the right foot like Diego’s ». And of Mertens, obviously.