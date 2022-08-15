An extremely attractive actor

2022-08-15 05:14:37 / web.radiorebelde@icrt.cu / Gladys Ramos Leal



Havana, Cuba.- He is a lawyer and has the Certificate of Valor granted by Scotland, his homeland, for having saved a child from drowning during a break from his first film in 1997.

Gerard Butler has been described as brutal beauty, perhaps because of the roughness of the features and intense green eyes. His cultivated figure also gave him the leading role as King Leonidas of the successful 300in 2007.

Now 53 years old we saw him very recently starring Without a traceoccupying as it is almost a habit the character of individual hero.

At the age of 28, he began his film career supporting none other than Judi Dench and directed by the renowned John Madden.

Gerard James Butler is also a producer of recent films like The police station of 2019. For the role of 300 He deserved the Saturn Award and various nominations for other important awards.

His career as a lawyer was brief; he soon went on stage and was a singer in a rock band.

His first leading role for the cinema was with Dracula 2001, 22 years ago. In 2001 she played the sadly remembered Attila for the homonymous television miniseries. She then covered his face to become The Phantom of the Opera bombastic 2004 musical.

The adventure is not foreign to him, of this genre we name Chasing Mavericks of 2012 and previously the comedy had captured it with exposed in 2010.

He has given his voice to the gruff character of Stoick the Vast, in the award-winning cartoon How to Train Your Dragonalso from 2010.

shakespearean drama Coriolanus turns it into Tulo Gufidio (2011), and three years later he single-handedly avoids a shot of a certain government house for the film Attack the White House. Although he stood out as a loving father to Abigail Breslin in 2008 Nim’s Island.