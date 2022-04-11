An FEI is appointed to investigate representative Mariana Nogales

A special independent prosecutor (FEI) will investigate the representative Mariana Nogales after receiving a referral by the Department of Justice, reported today, Monday, the Panel on the FEI.

“The complaints are focused on the content of the Financial Report of the Legislative Branch presented by Nogales Molinelli, as well as on several public versions offered by said representative, which appear to be contradictory”indicates the entity in a press release.

“The representative stopped including relevant and substantial information about her properties, participations, appointments or positions, both in private corporations and in government positions. The information that is poured into the Financial Report of the Legislature is presented under penalty of perjury,” he adds.

The reference in Justice arose after three complaints were received by the senators Thomas Rivera Schatz Y Gregory Matiasas well as the director of the Office of Government Ethics, Luis Perez Vargas.

The prosecutor Ramon Mendoza Rosario You have 90 days to carry out the investigation against the representative of the Citizen Victory Movement.

The new day requested a reaction from the representative, but at the moment it has not been possible. Meanwhile, the MVC spokesman, Orlando Velezindicated to this newspaper that the community would be sending some expressions later.