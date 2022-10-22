An Ibizan in Sitges 2022 (I): the fantastic is normal again, by Raül Medrano

It was an October day, I think I remember, sunny. Although it was probably colder than today. It was 2001, and on the agenda of the populace’s concerns, the ranking was headed, by far, not being annihilated by a man with a beard who was much scarier than the entire program of the contest: Osama bin Laden. Climate change was the least of it. What was I going to. That Friday in October, this writer went to the Sitges Fantastic Film Festival for the first time. Nervous, like a child going to soccer for the first time, or an older man making his debut on a cruise for singles, I stood at the box office with my partner at the time, not really knowing what to see. And, with little information, we opted for a French film with a very cute poster and an enigmatic girl on the cover. Your title: Le fabuleux destin d’Amelie Poulin. Yes, the one that two decades later continues to make us fall in love as amelie, to dry. Good eye.

Serve this anecdote of grandfather onion only as an introduction and letter of service from someone who has chained his twenty-second consecutive Sitges. Hopefully 21 more, as long as the body lasts.

It has been the first post-pandemic edition, already completely normal in terms of capacity, masks and various paranoias. In fact, in this edition, three years later, the Zombie Walk, a hiking walk? with thousands of people acting undead through the streets of the town. In fact, on any given day of the 11-day Festival it’s highly likely you’ll come across people who seem to have come straight from a West End brawl, makeup through. In Ibiza we have normalized crossing paths with people in thongs. Each with their customs.

The fact is that the festival bubble is magical. Only inside it can you go to the bathroom and come across, for example, Freddy Krueger. The real one, Robert Englund, not some geek in disguise. In fact, surely the best thing about the festival is sitting on a sofa at the Hotel Melià, the nerve center, to watch celebrities go by, celebrity projects or people who will never be a celebrity but still don’t know it, or don’t want to know it. It’s also fun to capture an “elevator speech”, that enthusiast who transforms a casual encounter in the elevator with Álex de la Iglesia to convince him that he has written the new Alienor that you have filmed with your Xiaomi the Reservoir Dogs from Gen Z. Spoiler: we’ll never check.

For an Ibizan, by the way, it is also comforting to see how inflation/cheerlessness does not only affect our islands. You almost happily pay 4 euros for a beer at the Melià, or 3 euros for a coffee with milk. With the smile of someone who is known to be an expert in the field. The one who feels at home. At least there you can take it with the protagonist of the squid game at the next table (I don’t remember his name. You don’t either).

I am always very excited about something that only happens in that bubble. Leaving any movie, and finding its protagonist at the door. Now that’s a full blown fourth wall break. Happened to me several times this year. For example, with one of the most fashionable young women in national cinema, Esther Expósito. Unfortunately, not with Eva Green. But, if I survived missing out on Emma Stone over a decade ago, I will survive this one.

Fortunately, there is one thing that does not change. Calm walks along the beach or races against the clock along a very narrow sidewalk, covering the kilometer and a half that separates two exhibition halls from the other two. Ultimately, they think of us. More than 10,000 steps a day. Everything in order on planet fit.

For those of us from abroad, what makes us feel worse is asking ourselves the million dollar question: why not hold an International Film Festival of Ibiza like this, with its 11 days, its stars, its premieres, its magic. Because there, in that bubble, there is magic. More than in 99% of Instagram or Tik Toks stories that claim Pitiusa sleight of hand. Perhaps one day the Ibicine Festival, led by the brand new Academic of Spanish cinema Helher Escribano, will achieve something similar. After all, our cinema is alive, with the irreducible David Marqués triumphing, with Carmen Vidal collecting NY Emmys, or with Héctor Escandell giving his life for his dreams (by the way, we crossed paths on one of those eternal walks) . For now, if the Russian gas apocalypse comes, let it catch me in a room in Sitges.

By Raul Medrano