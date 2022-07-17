an icon of american architecture

Actress Lily Collins, star of Emily in Paris, just bought a house with a lot of history. And not only because the person he bought it from is also actress and comedian Kristen Wiig, but also because this time it is not an archetypal mansion in an exclusive Californian neighborhood. In this transaction between celebrities, a house that is an icon of North American architecture comes into play. Located in Pasadena, a city neighboring Los Angeles, it is the “House #10” of the Case Study Houses carried out by the magazine Arts & Architecture between the 1940s and 1960s. A series of houses whose construction was commissioned by the most important architects of the time, such as Ray and Charles Eames, and which shaped the architectural style of California modernism.

Specifically this house, which It is number ten of the project, it was built in 1947 by the architect duo (father and son) Kemper Nomland Sr. and Kemper Nomland Jr.. The exterior facade of the house, set in a hilly landscape, features a sloping roof that follows the descending line of the hillside, and the large windows and glass walls achieve a fluid design between interior and exterior. Inside, the rooms of the house follow the same flowing plan and the dining room and living room are divided only by a totemic stone fireplace.

The materials used and the search for new construction techniques framed the peculiarities of the period after the Second World War in which the project of the Case Study Houses, with the idea of ​​creating functional and accessible residences. One of the main goals of this program was to create replicable houses, with easy-to-hand industrial materials on a large scale after a period of conflict to provide homes for American families. The chosen ones were corrugated wire glass and plywood.

The four bedrooms, four bathrooms, living-dining room and kitchen are decorated with mid-century style furniture in wood, and the interior design is completed with a wooden floor with a radiant heating system and windows that occupy the walls from floor to ceiling. This single-storey single-family house is characterized by its location, in a sloping landscape that causes the rooms to be placed at different levels and with access to the pool by going down some stairs.

Wiig bought the house in 2017, but previously the previous owners, who acquired it in 2012, carried out a series of improvements for which he received the city’s Historic Preservation award in 2015. In its garden you can also find the plaque that indicates that it is a historical place of national interest. Of the 36 houses that were finally built, 11 of them have the insignia. Now Lily Collins has done with her for a price of 3.9 million dollarsa difference of one million compared to the 2.9 million that Kristen Wiig had paid.

Taking into account the location of the house, in addition to being a landmark of contemporary architecture, Lily Collins also brought in new renowned neighbors such as the singer Grimes, Meryl Streep or Mandy Moore.