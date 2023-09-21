An Idaho man contracted measles; Officials are investigating whether there was spread. news

A person in Idaho has been infected with measles, and public health officials are trying to contact everyone who may have been exposed to the disease.

The man had not been vaccinated, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. He was hospitalized for some time but is now recovering at home.

“Currently, measles is very rare in Idaho and the United States, primarily due to widespread vaccination,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director of the Idaho Division of Public Health. Only three cases have been reported in the state in the last two decades.

