An Idaho man contracted measles; Officials are investigating whether there was spread. news

A person in Idaho has been infected with measles, and public health officials are trying to contact everyone who may have been exposed to the disease.
The man had not been vaccinated, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. He was hospitalized for some time but is now recovering at home.
“Currently, measles is very rare in Idaho and the United States, primarily due to widespread vaccination,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director of the Idaho Division of Public Health. Only three cases have been reported in the state in the last two decades.
“It’s not something we see often, but when we see it we are concerned about its spread in groups of people who have not been vaccinated. For those of us who have been vaccinated, we don’t need to worry,” he said.
People with measles become infectious about four days before symptoms appear, Hahn said. During his infectious period, the Idaho man was at the Boise airport on September 13 and in the Nampa metropolitan area on September 14 and 15. The measles virus can survive in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves their location, and is so contagious that up to 90% of people who have not been vaccinated can become infected.
The Department of Health and Welfare said public health workers are working with concerned local districts to trace people who may have come in contact with the person. Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, cough and rash. Public health officials say people who have been exposed should contact a medical provider and monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days.
“There are no other cases known at this time, we just learned about this case yesterday,” Hahn said. He said it may take about another week for health officials to determine the presence of other cases.
The measles vaccine is usually given in two doses during childhood, as part of a combination vaccine that also protects against mumps and rubella.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that less than 84% of Idaho kindergarten children were fully vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella during the 2021-2022 school year. The most recent figures available. By comparison, nationally the proportion is around 93%.
Measles is an airborne disease that typically causes cough, red eyes, and facial rashes. Serious complications occur mainly in children under 5 years of age and adults over 30 years of age, and include blindness, encephalitis, and pneumonia.