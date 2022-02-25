an idea as original as it is simple

The Internet surprises us once again with a new way of presenting our most precious titles.

There is no doubt that we are still very fond of the adventures and customs of yesteryear. This is demonstrated by initiatives such as creating manuals for Nintendo Switch games or devices that take advantage of cartridges from the Nintendo 64 era. And, of course, there are also ideas for present our entire collection of old games in quite strange ways.

Now, a new trend has emerged that combines the Game Boy titles with cassette cases. What’s the point of this? So leave us with a collection quite successful. As our colleagues from Extra Life have shared, the format of the cassettes is used to present the games in a different way, something that can be done quite simply by consulting this TikTok video.

Unsurprisingly, there is already an Etsy shop that provides these kinds of boxes for a few 9 euros, although we can always create a template and do it ourselves. Be that as it may, it is still quite an original way (and simpleall told) of giving Game Boy game boxes a second life.

After all, more and more gamers are looking back to the Game Boy era with longing, just as we see it with really successful Kickstarter campaigns. Following this line, the platform has hosted projects dedicated exclusively to developing a Game Boy game. And, beyond this, the new trend has also given the opportunity for titles canceled 20 years ago to finally see the light.

More about: Game Boy and Video Game Collecting.