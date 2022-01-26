An idea for the head: Jennifer Lopez decrees the return of the sleek bun

Just two months ago he enchanted the audience with his unreleased track hair look by étoile. The well-pulled hair and gathered in a maxi bun transformed her into a splendid dancer for one night.

Today, Jennifer Lopez has decided to brush up on that look stolen from the stages of ballet by proposing a more casual version, but undoubtedly ready to set trends in the world of hairstyles. In fact, the shots, published on Instagram, in which the volcanic singer sports a ultra essential bun, rigorous and with a gritty effect sleek, created for her by celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Combined with a draped top in Very Peri tones (more trendy than that!), The crop, divided in two by one middle row to underline its symmetrical and well-ordered look, it has unleashed hearts of approval. To top it all, two side locks deliberately left free to give movement to the look.

Within a few coat of hairspray and a little gel to keep the lengths under control, J Lo, once again, has managed to conquer the public and fans by clearing one of the easiest and most versatile hairstyles. A mania, that of the good effect sleek, which seems to have already infected several stars. Among the latest sighted Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

A versatile proposal, valid for every day, but also for the most glamorous occasions. Just as witnessed by the numerous divas who showed off their harvest on the most famous red carpets: from Venice to Cannes passing through the Met Gala. All that remains is to arm yourself with allies hair righteous and replicate.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

– An idea for the head: it’s time for mermaid waves

– Jennifer Aniston: Moisture I don’t fear you