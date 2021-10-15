An idea for the head: the curtain bang for medium cuts

In the era of shag cuts and scaling stolen in the seventies, she could not be missing curtain bang, or the so-called “Curtain fringe”. In unsuspecting times she has embellished the thick and fluffy hair of Charlie’s Angels, first of all Farrah Fawcett, and today, in the wake of nostalgia, we find her among the big trends of the moment. Long, maxi, facing outwards, its plus is the versatility: «When the stove can be transformed into a lateral tuft, letting it grow a little» he says Giuliano Peretti, owner of Cotril Salons by Giuliano in Milan.

Perfect for long and flowing hair, it is no less suitable for helmets that touch the shoulders, the beloved lobs. We recently spotted her on Sara Lazzaro in Venice 78, but also on Greta Ferro, Rocío Munoz Morales and to go overseas on the chameleon Billie Eilish.

Practical, soft, not too rigorous, it is creating legions of addicted for its relaxed and carefree mood.

CURTAIN BANG: WHAT IT IS«It is a rather long fringe divided in the center and which, as a central length, reaches about the middle of the nose, extending, instead, on the sides. The idea is that of a “curtain” that opens with a gesture of the hands, rests softly on the forehead and rests on the sides. “

** IDEAL FACE SHAPE ** “It adapts to almost all types of face, but I think it is not suitable for faces with a particularly round or too square shape.”

NOT ONLY LONG HAIR“It goes very well with medium-long hair, perfect on a long bob, but also on cuts from 10 cm below the shoulder. Less suitable, however, on short cuts and bob. “

MAINTENANCE«Maintenance is not very simple, to cut it it is better to contact the hairdresser with an average frequency of 30/40 days. It is however less demanding than a classic fringe, as the 1/2 cm growth is not that noticeable. Its beauty is there versatility. When you get bored, it can be transformed into a lateral tuft, letting it grow a little. “

