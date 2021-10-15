News

An idea for the head: the curtain bang for medium cuts

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In the era of shag cuts and scaling stolen in the seventies, she could not be missing curtain bang, or the so-called “Curtain fringe”. In unsuspecting times she has embellished the thick and fluffy hair of Charlie’s Angels, first of all Farrah Fawcett, and today, in the wake of nostalgia, we find her among the big trends of the moment. Long, maxi, facing outwards, its plus is the versatility: «When the stove can be transformed into a lateral tuft, letting it grow a little» he says Giuliano Peretti, owner of Cotril Salons by Giuliano in Milan.

Perfect for long and flowing hair, it is no less suitable for helmets that touch the shoulders, the beloved lobs. We recently spotted her on Sara Lazzaro in Venice 78, but also on Greta Ferro, Rocío Munoz Morales and to go overseas on the chameleon Billie Eilish.

Practical, soft, not too rigorous, it is creating legions of addicted for its relaxed and carefree mood.

CURTAIN BANG: WHAT IT IS«It is a rather long fringe divided in the center and which, as a central length, reaches about the middle of the nose, extending, instead, on the sides. The idea is that of a “curtain” that opens with a gesture of the hands, rests softly on the forehead and rests on the sides. “

** IDEAL FACE SHAPE ** “It adapts to almost all types of face, but I think it is not suitable for faces with a particularly round or too square shape.”

NOT ONLY LONG HAIRIt goes very well with medium-long hair, perfect on a long bob, but also on cuts from 10 cm below the shoulder. Less suitable, however, on short cuts and bob. “

Loading...
Advertisements

MAINTENANCE«Maintenance is not very simple, to cut it it is better to contact the hairdresser with an average frequency of 30/40 days. It is however less demanding than a classic fringe, as the 1/2 cm growth is not that noticeable. Its beauty is there versatility. When you get bored, it can be transformed into a lateral tuft, letting it grow a little. “

READ ALSO

An idea for the head: between shag, mullet and wolf cut, the hot cuts of the season

READ ALSO

Fall / Winter 2021-22 hair trend: the fringe is maxi

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
718
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
578
News

Cinema, all films out in October
562
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
489
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
430
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
379
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
341
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
341
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
305
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top