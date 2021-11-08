an image for the new Mass Effect!

We know that November 7 is never a day like any other for fans of Mass Effect and this year too it was like that.

Celebrating the famous N7 Day, the day of the Normandy and her heroes, BioWare and Electronic Arts have revealed in the past few hours some interesting and curious details from Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

However, fans were eagerly awaiting news on the next Mass Effect, of which we still know very little: the clues suggest a return of Liara (who was seen in the teaser trailer), we are still trying to understand if and how the universes of the Shepard trilogy and of Mass Effect Andromeda they will unite and at what point, if any, the events will take hold.

While fans don’t find (rightfully so) answers to their questions, here’s what new ones arise. Surprisingly, in fact, BioWare has published a new image, a concept art, for the next Mass Effect.

And the extremely suggestive image is already triggering lots of new theories among fans, between those who try to understand who the characters are and who they see referring to Andromeda in the use of the palette. We propose it below.

In the tweet that accompanies the image, BioWare writes that they wanted to publish this «Surprised by the team working on the new one Mass Effect », and immediately after thanking the fans for the enthusiasm shown also today.

Below, the tweet in original language.

We have another #N7Day surprise for you from the team working on the next Mass Effect. 👀 Thank you all for being the best fans in the world! pic.twitter.com/kUwASGJhcx — Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 7, 2021

As we can see, in short, we will have to indulge ourselves to understand precisely the location represented in this concept art, and try to grasp all the possible connections with the previous episodes of the saga.

As you try to complete the puzzle, we remind you that we have already taken stock of everything there is to know about the new Mass Effect in our dedicated article.