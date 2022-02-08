An image from Jurassic World – The Dominion awaiting the new trailer • Universal Movies

The official trailer for Jurassic World – The Dominion it will most likely be released during the Super Bowl 2022but in the meantime here’s a new photo.

The image in question was disseminated by the director’s social channels Colin Trevorrow, it shows what appear to be the opening and closing commands of a cage. The tagline accompanying the photo is eloquent “Not much is missing now“, A clear reference to the arrival of the first trailer. There is no certainty, but the window of the Super Bowl 2022 that might be quite likely.

JURASSIC WORLD – THE DOMAIN

PRODUCTION: The film was directed by Colin Trevorrow, while the screenplay was written by the director himself paired with Emily Carmichael. The soundtrack will be edited by Michael Giacchino. Among the producers also Frank Mashall. CAST: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from 10 June 2022. Also in Italy from June 2022.

PLOT: On the plot of Jurassic World: Dominion there is still mystery, from the point of view of the temporal location it is certain, however, that it will be set some time after the events appreciated in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.