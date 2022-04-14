An image of PlayStation Studios triggers rumors about the purchase of Kojima Productions

Is Kojima Productions the next Sony acquisition? An official image has fueled the rumors about an agreement with Hideo Kojima’s team, something that has always been speculated due to the good relationship between the director of metalgear and PlayStation, although last year it was leaked that he was close to signing a project with Microsoft.

The image in question appears on the PlayStation Studios page, a section dedicated to Sony’s internal studies. It has been updated to reflect some of the acquisitions of the last few months or update games. For example, MLB: The Show shows the cover of the most recent installment, Aloy now uses an illustration of Horizon Forbidden West Y Grand Touring Sport is replaced by Grand Touring 7. It does not reflect the purchase of Haven Studios or Bungie, but it has been added Demon’s Souls Remake from BluePoint Games. Below you can see the old image (top) and the new one (bottom).

The curious thing about the background is the substitution of Concrete Genie from PixelOpus by Sam from Death Stranding, a license owned by Sony but from a studio that, as of yet, is not part of PlayStation Studios. It has been argued that he could appear as a representative of XDev, a team that outsources games like Until Dawn Y Detroit: Become Humanbut neither returnal neither Demon’s Souls Remake appeared in this image before the purchase of their respective studios, despite the fact that both were produced by Sony -and returnal precisely because of XDev-.

Is it related to the change of offices of Kojima Productions?

Another of the theories that those who see a purchase already closed remember is that these days Kojima Productions has changed offices. Kojima has not given many details of this decision, although it is believed that it is part of his expansion to develop two games in parallel. A growth that includes a division dedicated to cinema, series and music with a team in Los Angeles and that could find an ally in PlayStation Productions -it is the team that produces the film of Unchartedthe series of The Last of Us and more adaptations.

Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, confirmed that there were more studio purchases after Haven Studios.. “We are growing our studios organically and through acquisitions. We have acquired five studios through 2021,” Ryan said. “And we have more plans.”

in the last few weeks it is also rumored that Sony is preparing a big move in terms of purchasesperhaps a publisher, but no specific names have been given.