An immersion between two continents in Iceland

Located between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates, at the crossroads of two continents, the Silfra Fault, in Icelandis one of the most famous diving spots in the world, popular with tourists who venture into its icy waters every summer.

In the heart of Thingvellir National Park, on the edge of one of Iceland’s largest lakes, submerged rock corridors form deep cavities between the two continents, which they move away from each other about two centimeters each year.

Orange highlights mix with various shades of blue in the 60-meter-deep crack.

The beige sand and the phosphorescent green of the algae They complete the color palette.

The fault and the entire surrounding valley are located on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which runs through Iceland, making it one of the most active volcanic areas on the planet.

Silfra was formed by an earthquake more than two centuries ago and its clear waters come from the melting of the Langjökull glacier.

With a duration of several decades, it runs through a tunnel of underground aquifers about 50 kilometers long.

“This filtration system through the volcanic rocks (…) gives us super clear water,” Thomas Gov, a French diving instructor, told AFP.

– 2 to 3 degrees –

visibility under water can exceed 100 meters and the spectacle of light and darkness is hypnotic.

“When we entered the water, it was…” says Brynjólfur Bragason, one of the few Icelanders among the tourists present, unable to finish his sentence. “Incredible,” adds his wife Hildur Orradóttir.

Before entering the water, you have to put on a wetsuit, gloves, goggles and fins.

This equipment allows you to stay dry and float calmly on the surface in waters between 2°C and 3°C throughout the year.

Only part of the face and hands get wet.

“You can tell right away on the lips: they go numb after a while and it feels like a tingle,” says 13-year-old Ian Zavatti.

“The water gets into our hands, but it’s not so terrible, it’s bearable,” adds the New York teenager.

Snorkeling is the most popular activity, but the most experienced and certified can dive with a bottle to a depth of 18 meters.