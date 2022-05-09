An immunologist sets a condition to receive the fourth dose

The high percentage of the adult population vaccinated, and the decrease in the number of infections caused by Ómicron during the beginning of 2022, has allowed a favorable evolution of the epidemiological situation in Spain and with it, the withdrawal of all the restrictions established during the pandemic.

The last of them, the indoor mask, which was withdrawn on April 20. Its use went from being mandatory to being recommended in most private spaces, although with the exception of health and social health centers, as well as transport. All of this with more than 93% of the adult population of our country with a complete regimen, and more than 24 million people with an additional dose.

Despite these important advances in the fight against COVID-19, experts consider that current vaccines must be updated in order to guarantee greater protection against the latest variants of SARS-CoV-2. It is the case of the immunologist Jose Gomez Rial. Speaking to ‘NIUS‘, exposed a factor to take into account when administering the fourth dose. “We should put a vaccine adapted to Ómicron“.

The immunologist Alfredo Corell also spoke in this regard, who mentioned to the aforementioned media the reason why the dose of the coronavirus vaccine should be updated. “The current vaccine is based on the Wuhan variant. Its effectiveness is low for Ómicron“. These statements coincide after companies like Pfizer announced a plan to develop a specialized dose against new variants.

In fact, the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, warned last March about the need to inoculate a fourth dose. “Many variants come, and ómicron has been the first that has been able to skillfully evade immune protection that we are providing,” he told the American television network ‘CBS’ two months ago.

The fourth dose in Spain, for immunosuppressed

Last January, the Ministry of Health announced the fourth dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. That yes, only so that it was administered to the population immunocompromisedthat is, those citizens whose immune system is not capable of producing an adequate response to viruses and bacteria.

On the other hand, in countries like Colombia the second booster dose It is already administered to those over 50 years of age four months after receiving the first. However, experts defend a different vaccination from the third dose. Gomez Rial himself wrote months ago on his Twitter profile about his commitment to a individualized vaccination and for immunity tests.