An important confirmation falls for Lionel Messi

Highly visible at the start of the season, Lionel Messi spoke about his return to form in the colors of Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG: The confidences of Lionel Messi on his form in Paris

Lionel Messi has started the season with a bang. The seven-time Ballon d’Or wants to forget his missed first season with Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentinian ended the previous campaign with eleven goals and fifteen assists. The former Blaugrana is already six goals and eight offerings in eleven games this season with the reigning French champion. After the success of the Albiceleste against Honduras, La Pulga spoke about his explosive form, far from being a surprise for him.

“I knew it was going to be like this. I have already said it. I had a bad time, I never really found myself. This year is different. I arrived with a different state of mind, more comfortable with the club, the locker room, my teammates, the game. The truth is that I feel very good. I’m starting to have fun again.

An uncertain future for Messi in Paris

While he finds colors with Paris Saint-Germain, the future of Lionel Messi is already talking. The Argentinian’s contract expires at the end of the season. Enough to feed a lot of speculation on the future of the Argentinian. Between an extension at PSG and a return to FC Barcelona, ​​​​rumors are rife about the 35-year-old striker. For Miquel Blazquez, La Pulga would not wish to extend his lease in the capital. Something to pack Barça. Blaugrana’s economic vice-president, Eduard Romeu has spoken about Messi’s possible return to Barcelona. A great market opportunity for the Catalan club, which is very prominent on the transfer market this summer.