An Impossible and Self-Destructing List: Tom Cruise’s Top 10 Movies

This Friday opens Tom Cruise and his Top Gun: Maverick. Without a doubt, the film promises to be one of the most anticipated of the year and the highest grossing after Doctor Strange and the madness of the Multiverse.

So with this enthusiasm my colleague Juanma proposed to make a list of the actor’s best films, as we already did with Jean Claude Van Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis or Steven Seagal.

And I, a great fan of the actor, have not been able to refuse. Notice to navigators, this is a personal list and my tastes towards the actor are very special, I especially like the films in which he gives everything physically more than in terms of dramatic interpretation and Tom Cruise is for me the best in terms of escape and entertainment cinema. So maybe you will miss some classics like some good men either Cocktail, to say some that are not. I have also left out Magnolia being a choral cast.

Without further delay we begin.

The Mission Impossible movies from worst to best.

10. Jack Reacher (2012).

In 2012 and with four Mission Impossible completed and a fifth in the making, Cruise throws the blanket over his head and launches into another saga. This film stands out, in addition to a great main character with a series of special abilities, for the script and the direction of Christopher McQuarrie. It was such to the liking of the actor, that the producer Cruise takes him to the Mission Impossible saga, Consequences? Every Ethan Hunt movie has gotten better with McQuarrie, but Jack Reacher “died” after the director’s departure in a second part that, without being bad, is not a product to remember.

Regarding the film, we meet Jack Reacher, a fairly intuitive military investigator with ample combat skills. The choice of Tom Cruise was highly criticized but after seeing this scene there are plenty of critics.

If you were left wanting more Reacher, I remind you that a series about the character recently premiered on Prime Video.

9. The War of the Worlds (2005).

It pains me to place it so low, but the level of the list is very high and it is true that being a great film it has some buts that make it not round. Based on the novel by H. G. Wells we attend an alien invasion that makes us have a hard time at all times. The scene in the house with Tim Robbins it’s overwhelming. On the contrary, the relationship with the son is poorly managed and weighs down the rhythm of the film. Nevertheless, this is a great film, one of the last great films of steven spielberg.

8. Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011).

It hasn’t been difficult for me to put it on the list, the difficult part has been putting it so low and there are only two films in the saga on the list with how good they are.

Tom Cruise in his vein as a producer saw that the Mission Impossible saga should take a turn after the third film, where despite having a villain who is one of the best in the saga (easy coming from Philip Seymour Hoffmann) weren’t quite as round as the original from Brian de Palma. This makes it bigger with the inclusion of new characters like Jeremy Renner and Paula Patton. Of Renner it was said that he would even inherit the saga. and eye to Lea SeydouxBefore James Bond, she was already a spy in arms.

In addition to the Kremlin scene, the best thing about the film (and perhaps the saga) is the entire Dubai segment, from climbing the glass building, going through the retina printer and the race through the sandstorm.

My favorite movie of the saga with permission from Fallout.

7. Collateral (2004).

Almost a decade after Heat, Michael Mann He gives us his latest great thriller and of course, with a great Tom Cruise acting as a villain on this occasion. Jamie Foxx is the actor who accompanies Cruise playing Max, the taxi driver who will accompany him on a night in the city of Los Angeles.

To be an action movie, it should be noted, in addition to a great direction, a story that makes you immerse yourself in the film and care about the fate of the characters.

6. The Last Samurai (2003).

What a great movie. We are facing the roundest film of its director, Edward Zwick that has classics like glory times Y Passion legends or most recent Blood diamonds. In The Last Samurai, we witness another great performance by Tom Cruise, a Yankee soldier who goes to Japan to prepare an inexperienced army of recruits and peasants into trained soldiers, but who will learn a life lesson will be Captain Nathan Algren (Tom Cruise) .

With a spectacular soundtrack hans zimmerwe are a great epic, a film of adventures and romance that we see less and less in the cinema.

5.Rain Man (1988).

It’s the only drama I’ve put on the actor and it has great movies of the genre, but I already warned you that I like the action Cruise better. However it is impossible for me not to put this film.

Rain Man is the story of a young boy (who is certain that he later redeems himself) (Tom Cruise) who thinks he is going to inherit some goose dough from his late father. Disgust takes him when the beneficiary is his brother Raymond (a colossal Dustin Hoffmann), an autistic person whom he does not know, because he has always lived confined in a special center. From then on she will approach him to get the slice of him, although little by little a bond will emerge.

It is a road movie, which moves and excites but at the same time entertains you and makes you laugh. The film won the Oscar for best film.

We already started here with essential tapes. I leave you with the piece of Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack.

4. Mission Impossible Fallout (2018).

It is for me the best film of the saga… so far because I saw the trailer of the next one…

Brutal espionage and action thriller that brings us back to the best Ethan Hunt. It has spectacular action set-pieces and a henry cavill with a mustache that takes away the meaning. A saga that, far from being exhausted, is revitalized with each new installment.

3. Edge of Tomorrow (2014).

Tom Cruise has rubbed shoulders with science fiction on many occasions and always with good results. Here adapts a manga (All You Need Is Killfrom hiroshi sakurazaka) in which we attend the well-worn resource of the temporary loop or day of the groundhog, but it is for me the best film using said resource.

Earth has been invaded by a virtually invincible alien race. Commander William Cage (Tom Cruise), an officer who has never seen combat, is given a near-suicide mission and is killed. He then enters a time loop, in which he is forced to fight and die over and over again. But the multiple battles he wages against him make him increasingly skilled and effective in his fight against the aliens. His combat partner is Rita Vrataski a Emily Blunt colossal that honestly steals the show from Tom Cruise.

A modern sci-fi gem that is rumored to soon see a sequel.

2. Interview with the vampire (1994).

What a gem of a movie. The best vampire movie of the last 30 years after Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula. It is an adaptation of the Vampire Chronicles of Anne Rice, of which I only read the novel that adapts the film. Without a doubt, this is a great adaptation and with a dream cast, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Christian Slater, Kirsten Dunst Y Antonio Banderas.

The dichotomy of the two protagonist vampires is brutal, we see the gift (Tom Cruise) and the curse (reflected in the tormented character of Brad Pitt) of wandering in the world feeding on other human beings.

In addition to a superb setting, the film led to the discovery of actress Kirsten Dunst.

1. Minority Report (2002).

I love adaptations Philip K. Dick. Already in the list I made of Arnold Schwarzenegger I put Total challenge very high, but here I have not hesitated for a moment. It’s one of my favorite Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise movies and one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in a movie theater. Two and twenty hours of pure entertainment.

We meet the precogs, twins used for the preventive purpose of capturing potential criminals through their precognitive sensory powers. When the precogs see the probability of a crime, the ‘Pre-Crime’ unit takes care of the rest. When Cruise sees himself committing a future murder, the movie will give us no rest.

After twenty years it is still one of my favorite films of this century.

So far my list of an actor who still has some rope left for a while, so this list is far from definitive. Surely with its next releases the list will change.

Do you agree with my list? Leave me your lists in comments.

PS: Before concluding I wanted to dedicate this list to my dear friend Sofía Ricarte, who swallowed the Mission Impossible saga because of my insistence even knowing that she was not going to like it

It’s for you Squirrel Girl.

Greetings and be happy.