an impressive trailer for the release of the unreleased remastered version

James Cameron’s film comes out for a limited period in theaters. A commercial operation to prepare the ground before the sequel, which will be released on December 14.

Dive back into Avatar before discovering the sequel in December. James Cameron is releasing his epic science fiction story on September 21 in a new remastered version. The film, which will be released in cinemas for a limited period, will be offered in 2D and 3D.

For the occasion, James Cameron has posted an impressive trailer. This remastered version in 4K, with “exceptional HDR sound” boasts the press release, will allow you to rediscover the abundant universe of the film as we have never seen it.

“A Six-Hour Miniseries”

Waited for thirteen years now, Avatar 2: The Waterway will take place ten years later. The heroes of the first film, Jake and Neytiri, now parents, will have to leave their forest and take refuge in the reefs, where they will be confronted with the Metkayina clan, with different customs from theirs…

james cameron wrote and directed the sequels to his saga in parallel, he explained during a recent interview granted to Denis Villeneuve (dune): “We really treated this shoot as if we were doing a six-hour mini-series.” Each film will be independent of the others, and will offer a self-conclusive story.

The cast of the first film, consisting of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, will return in Avatar 2. Kate WinsletMichelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel will also be there. Avatar is still the biggest hit of all time, grossing $2.847 billion.