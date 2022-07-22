an improbable Van Diesel (in UHD and Blu-ray)

Artistic note: (3/5)

Synopsis

Our current world rests on a fragile pact governing peace between humans and witches. The latter are allowed to live secretly among us as long as they do not resort to black magic. Kaulder, a member of the Brotherhood of the Ax and the Cross who guarantees this pact, has hunted rebellious witches for over 800 years. But when one of his band members is murdered, war is about to break out and turn the streets of New York into a veritable battlefield.

• Original title: The Last Witch Hunter

• Media tested: UHD

• Genre: fantasy, adventure

• Year: 2015

• Director: Breck Eisner

• Cast: Vin Diesel, Rose Leslie, Elijah Wood, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Rena Owen, Julie Engelbrecht, Michael Caine

• Duration: 1 h 46 min 35

• Video format: 16:9

• Cinema format: 2.40:1 (HDR10, Dolby Vision)

• Subtitling: French

• Soundtracks: DTS-X English – DTS-HD MA 5.1 French

• Soundtracks: DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 English, French

• Bonus: combo with the UHD and the Blu-ray of the film – bonus on the Blu-ray: Making of (29 min 05) – deleted scenes: Fear Potion (3 mins 40), Ellic’s House (1 min 49) – clip The Last Witch Hunter by Ciara (1 min 30) – Deviant Animations4 original animated shorts narrated by Michael Caine based on the origins of the Ax and the Cross (Animated Short Films): Before Mankind by August Floren (2 min 34), The Witch Lords by Meredith Nolan (2 min 10), The Witch Hunter by Austin Hillebrecht (2 mins 35), Witches Live Amongst Us by Robertas Nevecka (1 min 59) – trailer (1 min 29).

• Publisher: M6 Video SND

Art commentary

The fantasy movie The Last Witch Hunterreleased in 2015, was actor Vin Diesel’s attempt to escape the franchise Fast and Furious which ensured its international reputation. The screenplay, written by Cory Goodman, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, is based on the Melkor character that the actor took on as an avid gamer in the game Dungeons and Dragons. Alas this film which was to allow him to change register turned out to be rather disappointing. Specially intended for an audience of teenagers Americans, The Last Witch Hunter never exploits the infinite possibilities of its plot based on magic, sorcery and curse. It must be said that Van Diesel has a hard time convincing us that he is the immortal warrior Kaulder of the brotherhood of the Ax and the Cross responsible for maintaining peace between humans and witches: difficult to dissociate him from his role as driver fast and furious. Moreover, he is upstaged by Michael Caine, excellent as a priest Dolan 36, well assisted by Elijah Wood who is his successor Dolan 37 and by the seductive Chloé interpreted by Rose Leslie from Game Of Thrones, all three unfortunately underemployed. For those who like the dark world of witchcraft, baroque decors and special effects (not always great in 4K), The Last Witch Hunter can, in a pinch, constitute pleasant entertainment, but a pity that the vacuity of the plot and the primal Manichaeism of the struggle of good against evil spoil the show. Alas, the neutrality of Breck Eisner’s agreed staging cannot grant the film any distancing, satirical or existential, which could have set it apart from the banal genre B series. entertaining, The Last Witch Hunter is recommended especially for fans of exceptional definition and immersive sound mixing. Don’t miss out on the Blu-ray bonuses, the remarkable animated shorts inspired by the film.

Technical Comment

Image : UHD copy, almost unreal surgical definition, breathtaking sharpness especially on faces and textures (shooting with Arri Alexa XT Plus camera, Master Format 4K), very spectacular HDR management of contrast, very bright image with deep blacks and low shots light rich in information, especially on reflections and flickers, naturalistic calibration excluding special effects, warm colorimetry with subtle tints and nuanced tones

His : English mix DTS-X, always clear and balanced dialogues, perfect dynamics both on the action atmospheres (opening of the film) and on Steve Jablonsky’s epic music, immersive spatialization distributed over 360° with horizontal surrounds constantly solicited and some good height effects which dramatically opens up space, strong and efficient LFE; VF 5.1, good dubbing, clear voices, good dynamics, cannot compete with the extent of the spatialization of the VO

Our opinion

Image : (5/5)

Sound mixes: (5/5)

Bonuses: (4/5)

Packaging: (2.5/5)

