An incident in the crowd forces Charlotte Cardin to interrupt her show

Singer Charlotte Cardin was recently forced to put a show on hold while she settled a dispute in the crowd.



Images showing a nebulous incident began to spread this Sunday via TikTok.

• Read also: Miley Cyrus “traumatized” by the emergency landing of her plane

In the video posted on the account of a fan of Charlotte Cardin (and therefore, not on the official account of the artist), we can see the singer visibly upset to have to interrupt her song.

“This is a safe space, guyswhat is going on?” she said before asking the security guards to come and “deal” with the situation.

Cardin then explains that she first believed that a person had passed out, but that it was only a “little drama“.

But eventually, with the cries of the crowd, she seems to understand that an individual would behave inappropriately and for this reason, she makes a point.

• Read also: Britney Spears posts dozens of nude photos

“Here, know it, it is really a safe spaceso I appreciate people who just felt bad around that person and you got it for me flagged. It’s really important,” exclaims the one who stole the show at the most recent Juno Awards gala.

“There’s no heavy fucking that’s going to touch you inappropriately. It doesn’t happen here”, she insists afterwards,

She then takes the room Sex To Me where she was, “pretending that all that didn’t happen”.

• Read also: 17 stars who kept their pregnancy a surprise

But what happened so that Cardin had to stop his song?

According to the same TikTok account that posted the initial video, it was a man in the crowd who allegedly touched female viewers inappropriately.

However, on the QC Scoop site, we can read that the person at fault would have left the balcony to join someone else on the floor and that by making his way through the crowd, he touched people to be able to pass.

QC Scoop also specifies that the images would have been captured during the show on June 21, at the MTELUS in Montreal.

See also on the Bag of Chips: