Vitamins, mineral salts, fibers and antioxidants are essential substances for our body. They provide the body with all the elements it needs to stay healthy and prevent serious illness. They must be taken daily, especially through foods of plant and animal origin (fish, meat, vegetables, fruit, etc.).

The importance of vitamins

In particular, vitamins are nutrients whose intake is essential to make our body function better. They strengthen the immune system, help the muscles, are essential for cell growth, fight free radicals and provide energy.

When these elements are insufficient, our body sends specific signals. For example, beware, those with vitamin B5 deficiency could experience this skin and hair problem. But again, let’s not underestimate the tingling of hands and feet because it could be due to the lack of this vitamin. In short, we must always listen carefully to every single signal that our body sends us.

Vitamin of the sun

Today at ProiezionidiBorsa we want to talk about a fundamental vitamin for our health. It is called the “vitamin of the sun”, because our body also receives it through exposure to the sun’s rays. We refer to vitamin D, which promotes bone mineralization and increases calcium absorption. But not only that, it helps to keep the phosphorus levels in the blood normal.

According to data from the European Food Safety Authority, reported by the National Institute of Health, the daily requirement of vitamin D would be 400 international units (for children between 7 and 12 months of age) and 600 international units for adults. . Of course, these doses vary according to personal characteristics.

An increased sense of thirst and abdominal pain could be due to an excess of this essential vitamin

Our body receives vitamin D from the sun, from certain foods and from supplements. Foods that contend with this essential nutrient are fish (salmon, sardines, herring, mackerel), egg yolks, mushrooms, liver, milk, etc. Vitamin D deficiency has a major impact on bone health, but even exceeding the recommended dose could cause problems.

We pay attention because the increase in the sense of thirst and abdominal pain could depend on the excess of this essential vitamin. In fact, taken in the wrong doses, vitamin D could cause these very annoying problems. Not only that, they could also show symptoms of nausea, vomiting, confusion and dehydration.

Of course, our advice is always to contact your doctor for any clarification and never proceed independently.