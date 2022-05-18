an “increasing number” of unidentified objects listed in the sky

According to the Pentagon, more than 400 phenomena have been reported since the early 2000s.

In a video, taken last year through the window of a fighter jet, a spherical object appears in the distance. Then disappears, in a fraction of a second. The pilot declares having observed an object. Explanations? None.

Read also >> Demi Lovato recounts her encounter with extraterrestrials

This short clip was released during a hearing held by the US Congress on Tuesday, May 17. For the first time in over 50 years, the government is speaking out publicly on UFOs.

More than 400 “unidentified aerial phenomena” have been recorded, thanks to technical progress and “considerable efforts” by the American army. The deputy director of intelligence for the US Navy, however, indicated that he had detected nothing “that could suggest a non-terrestrial origin”. Without definitively excluding this possibility.

No proof of the existence of extraterrestrials

Presence of drones? Birds ? Tests of military equipment or technologies carried out by other powers, such as China and Russia? In June 2021, American intelligence had already affirmed that there was no proof of the existence of extraterrestrials, while acknowledging that dozens of phenomena observed by the military could not be explained.

Under oath, the Pentagon also assured that the government had no evidence of the presence of extraterrestrials having landed on…

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

Read also