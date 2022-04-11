an incredible concert dedicated to Justin Bieber’s greatest hits is coming to Toulouse in July!

Since the beginning of his career in 2009, justin bieber has converted millions of people into Beliebers ! His fans around the world know the lyrics to all of his songs, and his music has been (and still is) played on repeat everywhere you go. However, next July, expect to rediscover his songs with a completely different melody! And indeed, it is a string Quartet who interpretsra the greatest hits of the Canadian singer.

In the sumptuous Chapel of the Carmelites, hundreds of candles will surround the stage to illuminate this majestic place and its aesthetic worthy of the greatest chapels. The melodies will soar, the rhythm will resonate and the harmonies will fill the room for a night of luminous pop music played on string instruments !

From his very first seven-track EP “My World” to his latest studio album “Justice”, the singer-songwriter has accumulated successes and rewards. He was notably the youngest male solo artist – since Stevie Wonder – to spend a week at the top of the charts for his album My World 2.0, which spawned international acclaim and acclaim.one of the most certified singles of all time.

“Baby, baby, baby, oh” was quickly followed by “Under The Mistletoe” and “Believe”, only successful tracks that reached the top of the charts, making bieber the youngest artist to record five chart-topping albums in the United States. But his rise and his notoriety do not stop there!

Teen idol Justin Bieber’s music will be reimagined on a gripping night by one of string quartets the most skilful in France. Brilliantly, they will breathe new life into the titles of the canadian pop star !