During this period there are times when it is very hot and perhaps it is better to stay at home with the air conditioning. And if we feel exhausted, we end up sitting on the sofa all day. In this situation, many decide to watch a movie or TV series. The choice, however, is great, and sometimes it is difficult to find your way around.

There are those who love action, some romantic comedies, some short films. We recently recommended a short, which tells us a touching story in just a few minutes.

Today, however, we deal with documentaries, in particular, of one that many people will love, thanks to the feelings of nostalgia that it is able to arouse. In fact, an incredible documentary is available on Netflix that will move so many people.

A jump into the past

We recommend everyone to see “The films of our childhood”. It currently has two seasons, of just four episodes each, as well as two special Christmas episodes. It was born as a spin-off of “The toys of our childhood”, a series that talks about the most famous toy brands of a few decades ago.

Of course, it is quite easy to understand what this documentary is about. It, of course. It is mainly aimed at an audience of people between twenty and forty years old. In fact, the films treated come mainly from the 80s and 90s.

Let’s get ready for a lot of nostalgia and a few tears, because we will rediscover many films that formed us years ago. We will see some interesting background and some very interesting interviews.

Each episode is dedicated to a single film. There is the one that talks about “Mom I missed the plane” and that of “Ghostbusters”. Then there are “Forrest Gump”, “Back to the Future” and the Christmas masterpiece “Nightmare before Christmas”.

In short, if we want to spend a few hours completely immersed in our memories, this is the documentary to watch.