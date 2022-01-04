Coin collecting is an activity that, even if carried out for passion, involves a great waste of time and money.

In fact, to find unique and rare specimens, one must not only search and research, but also be ready to shell out really considerable sums.

Just think of this series of 20 lire coins, which together could be worth around 54,000 euros. Not to mention this 50 lire coin, which could be worth up to 379,500 euros.

In this article, however, we will talk about an equally particular but much more affordable coin, both to find and to buy.

An incredible fortune will overwhelm those who own these very precious 100 lire that everyone desires

One of the most sought after and coveted coins by collectors is the so-called 100 lire “Italia marinara”, minted from 1931 to 1933. Today, in particular, we will analyze the appearance and value of the first coin of the series, the one issued in 1931.

On the obverse of these 100 lire we find the face of the king, facing left, wearing the Collar of the Annunciation. On the edges we have the writing “VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE”; while at the bottom there is the Savoy knot. Below the latter there are engraved the names of the authors “G. ROMAGNOLI “and” A. MOTTI. INC “.

On the reverse, however, there is a female figure in the center, an allegory of Italy. Represented standing on the prow of a ship, she holds an olive branch in her right hand and a torch in her left hand. On the bow of the ship we can also see the incision of a beam facing right.

Along the edges we find on the left the writing “ITALIA”, while on the right the nominal value “L. 100 “. Finally, just below the nominal value, we find the year of minting “1931” with the year of the Fascist Era “IX EF”.

Value of the coin

Minted in 900 gold, these 100 lire had a diameter of 23.5 millimeters and a weight of 8.8 grams.

As often happened at that time, this coin was also minted exclusively for private individuals who specifically requested it. The latter, however, in addition to supplying the precious metal, also had to pay the minting right, equal to 22 lire per kilogram, to the Mint.

Since 22,923 examples were issued in that year, currently this coin has a numismatic classification equal to “C”, therefore common.

For this reason, the maximum value would be around 1,300 euros if in Fior Di Conio.

However, there is also another, much rarer version that could be worth a lot of money. In fact, if on the reverse we find the word “PROVA”, the coin could be worth even more than 15,000 euros. So, that’s why an incredible fortune will overwhelm those who own these very precious 100 lire that everyone desires.

