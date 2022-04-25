an incredible saga called to revolutionize the mecha genre

How are you having fun with Elden Ring? Good? I imagine so, because FromSoftware knows how to delight us with its action RPGs; to the point of selling three times as many units (12 million) as expected for the first month, in almost half the time. It has become such a popular game that at this point considering the possibility that it does not have DLC or expansions is almost unthinkable. With that said, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that once Hidetaka Miyazaki is comfortable with the Middle Lands, he will move towards the release of Armored Core VI—a game that I suspect will save the game. mecha gender of a problem that we will see below.

In case you didn’t know, here where you see it FromSoftware has quite a long history in that field: he has been creating games featuring giant robots since 1997, including not only the five main installments of Amored Core with their spin-offs, but also Frame Guide for SEGA Dreamcast, plus Murakumo and Metal Wolf Chaos for Xbox. He even worked with mecha from Bandai Namco in 2012 with Mobile Suit Gundam: Unicorn for PS3. And if we delve even deeper into the Japanese studio’s past, then we’ll find that it brought iron giants to the X360 Kinect with Steel Battalion: Heavy Armor. That was terrible, by the way.

Thus, it is easier to understand that in 2016, Miyazaki himself assured that “there is no option not to make another Armored Core” and that a year later he recognized that he was working on it together with two other projects —We understand that one was Déraciné and the other, Elden Ring. Now that we have both between us, it’s time to think about AC. With alleged leaks released on the Resetera forums for a few months now, I think the time has come to explain why do we need this. And the reasons are two: one, that we have been waiting for the next title since AC Verdict Day (2013); and two, that mecha will soon have a chance to become exponentially more popular in Europe and America.

I recognize that truly mecha have a niche audience in general and within video games in particular. I like MechWarrior Online, but I know that any of my friends would uninstall the game as soon as they saw how the controls work. And it’s not his fault, it’s just that the game is the way it is. The same with Battletech, a tactical, turn-based game with an overwhelming number of weapons to distribute in each part of the vehicle. Of course, in both cases we are talking about Western titles inspired to a greater or lesser extent by the japanese hits from the 70’s, including Mazinger Z and of course, Gundam.

The latter is the most influential today, both on its own merits and others: in Halo, for example, both the Master Chief and the rest of his augmented peers owe their design to the RGM-79S GM Spartan from 1989. And while the TV series lives on thanks to little big hits like MSG: Iron Blooded Orphans, Bandai Namco markets the 1:144 scale action figure kits that make up the a hobby in itself: the gunpla, which in turn spans multiple smaller modeling businesses. We have Gundam for a while, go. But what about the video game? There things are regular.



ASUS released the RTX 3080 and 3090 Gundam specials in the West last year.

Look for the evaluation of games based on One Piece or Boku no Hero, to name a few, in Metacritic: manga work well when they are adapted to television or collectibles, but in an interactive medium such as ours, to often they stay in a “passable”. Gundam mecha are no exception, and we’ve had few notable releases so far. do you have the version chibi in SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays, which is a tactical RPG in the style of FF Tactics; New Gundam Breaker, which brings the fantasy of gunpla into action with a mere 46% average rating from Steam users; an port MSG Battle Operation 2, the multiplayer with gacha progression that has been running on PlayStation for four years, and little else.

Soon, the saga will go through a key moment: the launch of Gundam Evolution, which will be available this year 2022 on PC through Steam and in free-to-play format. This is said to be “a skin of Overwatch” in a pejorative sense and to a certain extent, I agree; but users who have had the opportunity to play the beta in the United States they agree (or so I see in their impressions) that it is a really agile and fun game. See a streamer popular playing as the pilot of the RX-78-2 feels bizarre to say the least, but not bad. Upside down: I’m glad that Gundam become more popular in the West, and knowing the history of the franchise, that it is released on the computer at the same time as on the console is a miracle.

We won’t have Titanfall 3 yet, but the interest in mecha hasn’t died out.

And that scenario makes me a little happier. The problem we have now is that Gundam Evolution has just enough of the franchise: with a couple of trailers, it is clear that its characters do not transmit weight or power of the originals. Those in the series weigh between ten and one hundred tons, so each shot and hit would have to produce much more impressive visual and sound effects than a competitive 6 vs. game can reasonably handle. 6 players. Similarly, seeing the GN-001 Gundam Exia sharing animations with Genji Shimada (OW) is disconcerting. Even more so when one knows that there are several wasted guns on the chassis. But everything is for the good of the gameplay.



Bandai Namco’s Gundam Evolution is the next great mecha game.

Gundam needs a little push, look and learn from someone

The point I want to get to is that Gundam, and by extension the rest of the mecha franchises that look at it, still they have not managed to take off As far as video games are concerned —he drinks a lot from works that do not resemble him. And I suspect that at a time when there is more or less an audience for that genre or about to exist, Armored Core is the IP that will lay the foundation of what mecha games can become. FromSoftware has always had very good ideas in this regard, but never had the opportunity to viralize them as it has happened with Dark Souls (or Elden Ring). With the attention that those responsible have garnered from those action RPGs, they have such a large audience that they could mark the future of an entire genre. They have already done it once, and I hope they will do it again, because referents are needed of that caliber in the world of mecha.

Armored Core action is explosive and overwhelming

One of the things that this saga best resolved at the time was the definition of an identity: if you are piloting a mountain of metal weighing between ten and one hundred tons, it is normal for that weight to be transmitted in the animations, camera effects and those of sound; but unlike MechWarrior, Armored Core is incredibly agile. It is a type of action that forces you to make decisions and commit to them. The vehicle’s thrusters are so powerful that they move you around very violently, and if you jump you almost always stay in the air for at least a couple of seconds during which you have to dodge some missiles. Because of how it’s made, one is often forced to think fast in a short time, maximizing outgoing damage and minimizing incoming damage as much as possible. It’s part of the charm of the series.

Gundam Evolution is fast, but it lacks that component of heaviness that makes it feel believable.

Daemon X Machina is a fairly acceptable alternative for those looking for that extra speed.



Shōji Kawamori, the mind behind the original Optimus Prime toy, designed DXM’s mecha.

Your style of play is 100% defined by the pieces

We have played many looters since the last Armored Core went on sale, but it’s perhaps not an exaggeration to say that none of them have succeeded in profiling the effect of components in action as much as this one. The franchise is called that because we literally talk about protected cores with metal plates. Those who carefully measure the weight of each part and the weapons that are attached to them end up configuring mecha with super well-defined and equally satisfying roles – let’s talk about slow and heavy tanks or lighter ones with great air mobility, for example. Seeing how Elden Ring works when it comes to itemization, I suspect FromSoftware can make for a much better game. more imaginative than it was in the past. Let’s hope so, because today, it is one of the points that make AC4 or AC5 feel outdated.

New Gundam Breaker is the ideal for builders, but the best (Gundam Breaker 3) is not on Steam.

Yes, you can play MASS Builder in early access, which aims to become the best alternative.

A sense of scale that spans everything

With Elden Ring so young, I think we can all agree that FromSoftware has learned to create worlds that are not only big in size, but also know how to sell the size fantasy: The first image we have of Leyndell, for example, invites us to delight in the dungeon before even entering it fully. Armored Core is much older, but it more or less seemed to get the idea that if we were going to fight in cities, then those had to have skyscrapers and battlefields that felt like cities. On the other hand, AC has a complex geopolitical landscape that until now had not finished exploding. Returning to a series like this after the latest Miyazaki productions has every chance of becoming crazy.