An indie game on Steam stirs up controversy among gamers in the worst way, and just for one entry

Steam is packed with a huge crowd of indie video games. With the advantage of being much more open than other stores, Valve’s platform has a lots of indie video games within itself, and it can be a perfect platform to find unknown games.

Today we have to talk about one of those indies: Domina, and in a few days it has become a very controversial work. Interestingly, this does not have nothing to do with the content of the title itselfwhich has not changed since its launch in recent years, but with something outside.

The controversy comes from the game’s latest patch notes, where the developer has taken the opportunity to include comments against the use of masks in public and closed places. With comments on how taking off your mask you can get a girlfriend when you’re at the grocery store, the update notes have been quick to kick in and unsurprisingly bring controversy.

The reaction of Steam users has been quite logical. having accumulated over 600 negative reviews since March 11, the stock has lowered its recent valuation to mostly negative. By contrast, the general is still very positive.

With 64 pages of discussion inside the official announcement, the topic is pretty hot too. From the official Twitter of the gamethe responses have been even more inflammatory if possible. Opting for the mockery and sarcasm, its developers have not wanted to make a formal statement about it.

For its part, despite the fact that many users are asking for the action of Valve, the North American company that owns Steam, has not yet been pronouncedAnd there is no indication that he will. Certainly, it is a complex situation to address, so we do not know how Valve will react, if it does, and the precedent that could set.