an indispensable result for the school and for which the FLC CGIL fought

March 21, 2022 was published in the OJ. – general series n. 67 – the DL n. 21containing “Urgent measures to counter the economic and humanitarian effects of the Ukrainian crisis“, In which art. 36 new measures are adopted for the school. In addition to the € 30 million refinancing of the fund for the purchase of protective and hygiene materials against the epidemic, the extension of the expiration of all COVID contracts, teachers and ATA, at the end of the lessons (in any case no later than June 15, 2022 and for kindergartens, until June 30), in order to continue the educational activities in safety.

The resources made available to cover these contracts were increased from 400 million to 570 million.

A result of great importance that the FLC CGIL has pursued and supported since the beginningbecause it is indispensable to guarantee the functionality of the school, since this additional staff has proved to be fundamental in countering the health emergency still underway.

The FLC CGIL will therefore continue its action by claiming the confirmation of this additional staff also for September 2022as a fundamental measure to continue addressing the upcoming humanitarian emergency challenges, which will once again see our schools at the forefront.