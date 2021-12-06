an ‘inevitable’ option, the price is stellar

Seven Seas, yacht owned by Steven Spielberg until recently: features, comfort and price (obviously stellar)

His name was until recently Seven seas, seven seas, in honor of Steven’s seven children Spielberg. The well-known director was the owner of this yacht, which was recently sold to Barry Zekelman, billionaire CEO of Zekelman Industries. Built by Oceanco, Dutch shipyard, made its debut in 2010 and since then it has not missed the appointment with important awards such as theAcademy Award.

With the change of ownership the name also changed: Seven seas is now known as Man of Steel. However, the characteristics of this 86-meter-long boat, capable of plowing the seas at a speed of 20 knots, have not changed. On board there are about 20 guests who can be placed in nine cabins.

Seven seas, Spielberg’s yacht: an optional on board is a must

Man of Steel or Seven seas has all the usual features of a luxury yacht on board. With interiors designed by Nuvolari & Lenard and Molly Isakse, four decks, features a full-beam stateroom suite, office and terrace featuring a private whirlpool tub. Then, on board the yacht, the sauna, gym, Turkish bath, swimming pool and beach club, as well as various lounge areas, are not to be missed. The former Steven Spielberg yacht also offers a heliport and, obviously considering the previous owner, a cinema.

All characteristics that make this boat a luxury yacht, not for nothing the purchase price by Zekelman is around 130 million euros. An important figure, while the one spent by the director for his new yacht remains an unknown: a 109-meter whose construction Oceanco itself is taking care of.

