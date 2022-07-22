an influencer spends a fortune to look like her then to regain her appearance – La Nouvelle Tribune

A Brazilian model has been talking about her in the celebrity press for a few weeks. It is Jennifer Pamplona. This young woman under 30 did everything to look like the reality TV star Kim Kardashian. But at some point in her life, she decided to regain her appearances and features that she had changed. According to the confidences she made, she underwent several dozen surgeries to look like the ex of Kanye West.

$600,000

These interventions, which are spread over 12 years, cost him $600,000. She then lets it be known that this new body and the new face no longer suit her. “People took me for a Kardashian, and it started to annoy me. I worked, I studied, I was a businesswoman. I did all of these things in my private life, and I was only recognized because of my resemblance to the Kardashians. »she explained to the press.

His first intervention at 17 years old

She thus made the decision to resume the whole series of surgical operations to change her appearance. This will cost him in addition to the 600,000 dollars already spent an additional 120,000 dollars. “I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I was not happy. […] It was an addiction and I entered a cycle where surgery equals fame and money, I lost control. I’ve been through a lot of tough times. », she admitted. Note that she underwent her first surgery at the age of 17 in 2010.