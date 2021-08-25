an influencer will give birth live for her (paying) followers

There is news of the last few days that is causing a lot of discussion: in England, such Carla Bellucci (who has nothing to do with our national Monica) will give birth online… for money. For a lot of money. Everything will happen under the watchful eye of his followers on OnlyFans.

The platform that exploded during the Lockdown period will focus its spotlight on one of the most unforgettable and intimate moments for a woman: the moment of childbirth. The English model and influencer Carla Bellucci chooses to tell the birth of her fourth child with live images in front of the OnlyFans audience.

I start live on OnlyFans for 12 thousand euros

“I am a business woman and I need to make money. I am my business “: with these words the influencer clarified the motivation behind this questionable choice that will yield her, according to an estimate, about 12 thousand euros in earnings. To pay will be his followers on OnlyFans, a platform that works precisely through subscriptions and tips: the more you are willing to pay, the more content you can view.

Fortunately, OnlyFans is also frequented by users who – yes, they get paid for their content – but who at most see them engaged in training sessions in the gym.

