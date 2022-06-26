Entertainment

An ‘influencer’ would be Sebastián Caicedo’s new romance

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the alleged separation of the artists carmen villalobos Y Sebastian CaicedoHowever, neither of them has come out to confirm or deny this situation, what is true is that they have no longer been seen together.

The rumors increased when the couple’s followers noticed that the Bogota man had published some photos in which he appears having dinner with a woman who is not carmen villaloboswith whom he has been in a relationship for more than 13 years.

