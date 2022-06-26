An ‘influencer’ would be Sebastián Caicedo’s new romance

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the alleged separation of the artists carmen villalobos Y Sebastian CaicedoHowever, neither of them has come out to confirm or deny this situation, what is true is that they have no longer been seen together.

The rumors increased when the couple’s followers noticed that the Bogota man had published some photos in which he appears having dinner with a woman who is not carmen villaloboswith whom he has been in a relationship for more than 13 years.

The photograph was originally published by the presenter and content creator on Instagram, Sarah Montoyawhich was replicated by the actor in one of his stories.

Montoyawho has more than 73 thousand followers on the social network, accompanied the postcard with the words “I adore you Sebastián Caicedo”, which immediately alerted network users, who began to suspect that behind the photo there would be something more in between.

The work of Sarah Montoya On the social network, he is focused on creating travel content, and it is in his stories where he shows his followers the visits he has made to different beaches and places on the continent. He also usually gives hotel recommendations and healthy food.

The fact that the actor could be launching a new love arises from speculation about his separation from the actress carmen villalobos with whom he has married four times.

Rumors about the separation between Caicedo and Villalobos are not new, but they have recently gained strength. It was last year when it emerged that one of the most stable couples in the Colombian environment would not be going through a good time and now a gossip show revealed that the actors have already signed the divorce papers.

