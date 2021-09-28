News

AN INSANE PASSION

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

by Simona Balduzzi

Original title: Serena
Country: USA
Year: 2014
Type: dramatic
Duration: 109 min
Subject: from the novel by Ron Rash

Direction: Susanne Bier

Film script: Christopher Kyle

Production: 2929 Entertainment

Loading...
Advertisements

Distribution: Eagle Pictures

Photography: Morten Soborg

Music: Johan Soderqvist
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Rhys Ifans, Toby Jones, David Denick, Sean Harris, Ana Ularu, Sam Reid, Blake Ritson, Ned Dennehy, Charity Wakefield, Conleth Hill

With a collection of 513 thousand euros to the Box Office Italia, “A Mad Passion” (2014), tells of the overwhelming passion of George Pemberton (Bradley Cooper) for Serena (Jennifer Lawrence), a splendid young woman whose past will reveal the ambiguous implications of a wounded soul. The director of “We two strangers” (2007) in this work he shows a certain distance from his typical trait; a fade of style that is already evident in “Loves is All You Need” (2012). Transposition of the novel by Ron Rash, “A crazy passion” does not remain particularly impressed in the mind of the beholder: the passion between George and Serena is portrayed by means of shots that show (delicately, it must be said), their intimacy: but the pathos is lost along the way and the film slips into the dichotomous good / evil confrontation, which tastes so much cliche ‘. Despite the precise script – it spares us no details and excellent shots; despite the splendid photography that enhances the poignant beauty of Jennifer Lawrence combined with the charm of Bradley Cooper, the viewer’s soul remains to observe an all too predictable narrative design.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

482
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
435
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
306
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
305
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
299
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
293
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
293
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
286
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
187
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top