AN INSANE PASSION

by Simona Balduzzi

Original title: Serena

Country: USA

Year: 2014

Type: dramatic

Duration: 109 min

Subject: from the novel by Ron Rash

Direction: Susanne Bier

Film script: Christopher Kyle

Production: 2929 Entertainment

Distribution: Eagle Pictures

Photography: Morten Soborg

Music: Johan Soderqvist

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Rhys Ifans, Toby Jones, David Denick, Sean Harris, Ana Ularu, Sam Reid, Blake Ritson, Ned Dennehy, Charity Wakefield, Conleth Hill

With a collection of 513 thousand euros to the Box Office Italia, “A Mad Passion” (2014), tells of the overwhelming passion of George Pemberton (Bradley Cooper) for Serena (Jennifer Lawrence), a splendid young woman whose past will reveal the ambiguous implications of a wounded soul. The director of “We two strangers” (2007) in this work he shows a certain distance from his typical trait; a fade of style that is already evident in “Loves is All You Need” (2012). Transposition of the novel by Ron Rash, “A crazy passion” does not remain particularly impressed in the mind of the beholder: the passion between George and Serena is portrayed by means of shots that show (delicately, it must be said), their intimacy: but the pathos is lost along the way and the film slips into the dichotomous good / evil confrontation, which tastes so much cliche ‘. Despite the precise script – it spares us no details and excellent shots; despite the splendid photography that enhances the poignant beauty of Jennifer Lawrence combined with the charm of Bradley Cooper, the viewer’s soul remains to observe an all too predictable narrative design.