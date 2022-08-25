An Instagram model finds out she has AIDS after carrying the disease for 10 years.

A Brooklyn-based Instagram model who got to know several well-known celebrities has revealed on social media that she nearly died of AIDS after being infected with the virus nearly a decade ago.

This is Gina Tew, an American influencer with thousands of Internet users on Instagram and TikTok. After a decade of existence, it was only recently that she discovered that she was carrying the deadly HIV virus. In a TikTok video, she said she had dropped to 65 pounds (about 30 kilos), lost sight in one eye, and lost her ability to walk.

Medical advancements in the treatment of AIDS have brought Tew back to a nearly full recovery, but the recent revelation of the 27-year-old’s experience has gone viral, bringing many celebrities romantically linked to Tew under the microscope. public opinion.

The woman, Gina Tew, made shocking revelations on her TikTok account, where she shared that she was so sick and close to death when doctors finally realized what was wrong with her.

Gina Tew has bonded with several celebrities in the past who have shared on her Instagram and Facebook account, including Dave East, Nick Cannon, Chris Brown and Chief Keef. It is not known if she has dated these men, however, she declined to name anyone who may be at risk.

On her TikTok account, she said she didn’t know who gave her the virus or how she contracted it, only that doctors told her the virus had been in her system for about 8-10 years.

At that time I was living in New York and I was homeless I was raped many times but that’s not something I like to talk about I got a few free tattoos so this could have been a dirty needle, I don’t know. Do I know any of these people? No. Did I say anything when these things happened? No. Because I was naive and I was stupid and I was young.

she said in a TikTok video

In her videos, she did not reveal any information about any of her intimate relationships over the years.

Gina Tew and HIV AIDS

According to Tew, she didn’t know she had HIV or AIDS because she hadn’t been tested in 10 years. Tew shared videos of herself where she confirmed she had lost the ability to walk and was now using a wheelchair.

She had massive weight loss which she says is due to the virus attacking her body, and she dropped to 30 pounds at one point. She also revealed that she was blind in one eye.

Tew, believed to be in his 20s, is believed to have contracted the virus when he was between 17 and 19 years old.

“I became so weak the first few days I found out I had AIDS…I could barely concentrate and was strained to speak,” captioned a video showing his earlier condition.

In the meantime, she has shared many updates including those from her hospital on her blood count and showing more updates that she is now able to stand.

One video, in particular, showed her emaciated and wearing a diaper as hospital staff helped her up and grab a walker.

