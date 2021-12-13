An intelligent transfer market, Tiago Pinto gets ready: here are the moves of Roma – As Roma football news – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

Just under three weeks to go, the GM can’t be wrong. Mourinho expects a midfielder and a right-back

No big shots, but what is necessary to make the most of the second half of the season and try to hit the objectives. José Mourinho he knows that in January he won’t be able to expect big names from market. But the Portuguese hopes to have those two elements to lengthen the rotations that were missing last summer. A midfielder and a full-back above all, remaining to listen to the possible opportunities that will arise until the closing. Tiago Pinto he does not talk about it when he is asked, but has been preparing for a long time for a job that cannot and must not go wrong. With the return of Spinazzola and the right grafts, Mou hopes to have the cards available to play all three competitions to the fullest.

The midfielder remains the main objective. Sfumato Xhaka in the summer and with Zakaria now the protagonist of an auction in which Rome does not want to participate, Tiago Pinto has directed his attention mainly towards other names. The two most popular remain Grillitsch And Tolisso. Both will expire in June and are set to leave immediately. For the Austrian from Hoffenheim, the road seems less tortuous: the salary is more affordable, as is the base price. The Frenchman, despite a period of fogging, remains almost a big one. Roma has plans to do a large investment in the role, but in the summer market (like Maggiore, tonight opponent with Spezia). Experience and reliability will be enough for the January market. The speech does not change for the role of right back, the other need to make the squad more competitive. Reynolds (currently in the States for the camp with the national team) will leave on loan. For the role of deputy Karsdorp I am in the running Aarons of Norwich, Henrichs from Leipzig, Pedersen del Feyenoord e Dalot of Manchester United. The latter is by far Mourinho’s favorite, but for the moment there is no agreement with the Red Devils on the formula of the operation.

Borja Mayoral he seemed the only sure to leave Roma in January. Fiorentina has long had an agreement in principle with the player’s entourage, but he is climbing the hierarchy in the Giallorossi and could be a surprise (he will still be a starter tonight). In any case, Tiago Pinto could not draw budget from his farewell, since the striker is still owned by Real Madrid. The treasury can instead come from the sales of Gonzalo Villar and Amadou Diawara, both depreciated but with a value that could help the GM considerably. The former Elche can return to Spain: Valencia and Atletico Madrid have been following him for some time, but no one has yet taken the decisive step. For the Guinean, the situation is more complicated. Since last summer he has only had offers from clubs lower than Roma and he would not want to back down. The alternative, however, is to keep warming up the bench until the end of the season. Federico Fazio and Davide Santon also remain on the market, both out of the squad.

