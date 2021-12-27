An interactive musical fountain in Piazza Salotto, the executive project approved

An interactive musical fountain in Piazza della Rinascita (Piazza Salotto) in Pescara.

The executive project was approved by the municipal council led by the mayor Carlo Masci.

The novelty was designed by the municipal administration to improve the architectural and monumental value of the main square of the city.

The will, reads a note, “is to ensure that the urban heart of the capital can show a more important artistic and aesthetic relevance: Piazza delle Rinascita is in fact preparing to welcome a work that is the fruit of the artist’s genius, sculptor and designer Remo Saraceni, who brings his famous “creature” to its place of origin, an interactive musical fountain called “The Big Piano” which will certainly become a point of attraction for visitors and tourists. The largest “floor” piano ever created will now find its destination there, so much so that it will become famous thanks to the film “Big” with Tom Hanks. We turn the page to forget the “wound” represented by the sad ending of what was the project of the so-called Toyo Ito Chalice, the Huge Wineglass, which broke in 2009 due to a structural failure just two months after its inauguration and whose tank container for too long it was used in the following years only as a planter ».

This is how the mayor Carlo Masci comments on the news: «I am really happy with this important goal achieved, which we had indicated in our government program. Over the years that space in Piazza Salotto had become a worry for me but I also believe for many people from Pescara who very often expressed their disappointment to me, finding it bare and, even worse, not up to the ambitions of Pescara. I strongly wanted a fountain to be placed there that exploits the magic of water, because Pescara as a place by the sea can only be linked to this element and equally to music. This is a very important achievement for the image of our city and I am convinced that it will be appreciated by everyone. The tender procedure will start by the end of this year and before the end of 2022 our square will have a new look. I want to thank the author but also all the technical structure that worked to achieve this result ».

The new installation received the approval of the Archaeological Superintendency, so much so that the executive project of the interactive musical fountain this morning was given the go-ahead by the city council. The financial intervention of 310 thousand euros is included in the 2021-2023 budget, for the year 2021.

«Visitors will be able to interact with the fountain», adds the councilor for Public Works, Luigi Albore Mascia, «thanks to the floor keys that reproduce a piano, thus activating lights, music and water features. As far as I’m concerned, this measure represents the resolution of an unfortunately bitter affair for Pescara, such as that of the Japanese architect’s chalice which, I remind everyone, was made up of 20 cubic meters of transparent acrylic material and was 5 meters high. At the time I promoted the removal of the wreck of the work, unfortunately reduced to an element of decay for the most famous square in the city ».

The work in piazza della Rinascita will have a circular shape, with a diameter of just over 8 meters, it will be made of high quality natural stone, with the possibility for visitors to be involved – as described above – with the use of elements interactive of the fountain itself. The creations of Remo Saraceni, who has lived for a long time in the United States, have traveled around the world, but the artist has never severed the roots that bind him to Pescara. In a recent interview he himself described his vision as follows: «I have always considered myself a futurist, but what I do today I do above all for children, those who will inherit our today, our history. Regarding the present, it is not technology that separates us, it is men who separate men. Technology is actually a great machine that gives us the opportunity to be even closer ».