“An intervention worth 350 thousand euros to get my face back”

A model whose upper lip was ripped off by a pitbull in a horrific attack she underwent a $ 400,000 revolutionary surgery to try to restore her smile. Before the accident, Brooklinn Khoury, 22, from Mission Viejo, California, she was working hard for her modeling career. The skateboarder-turned-influencer was even preparing to shoot her first TV commercial when suddenly everything changed.

Brooklyn’s face was dramatically altered on November 3, 2020, when she was attacked by a relative’s dog while visiting her family in Arizona. She said the animal “was shaking her head like a toy” and eventually ripped off her entire upper lip and parts of her nose. Now, the 22-year-old has undergone a life-changing surgery, for which she admits she had “very mixed feelings”, due to the long and tiring healing process. She revealed in a YouTube video posted a few days before going under the knife that after the surgery, she will have to have a tube placed in her nose as she would not be able to move her mouth.

The surgery that could save Brooklinn’s smile

What is a skin graft? A skin graft occurs when a flap of skin surgically removed from one area of ​​the body is transplanted or attached to another area. It is often used on burns, areas where an infection has occurred that has caused a large amount of skin loss, skin cancer, or very large wounds. “I am excited to have surgery to start healing and work with this doctor again, but I am also really sad to have to interrupt my life again and somehow heal, and to go through the healing process.“he said in the video.

“Upon exiting the surgery, I will not be able to move my mouth at all, so I must have a feeding tube in my nose. I have to follow a liquid diet. I have to stay in the hospital for five days after the surgery. It’s going to be very tough, so I’m going to need all the prayers I can get“. ‘ Brooklinn explained that the “very complex operation” will not make her lip look completely normal. She added: “It won’t look like a perfect lip, it’s just the foundation.” According to the young star, they would take some skin and an artery from her arm and put it in her mouth to act as a new lip. She also revealed that it took her over a year to find a doctor willing to work on her face, but it was worth the wait. “They have to take a major artery and take the skin, fold it and put it in my mouth. The artery has to supply blood so they will cut my neck a little and take the artery under my skin and connect it to my lip so that I have the blood flow for the new skin.“, has explained.

Last updated: Wednesday 24 November 2021, 10:24



