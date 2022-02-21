an intimate tour of how his album was born

Considered “The Voice of Generation Z”, Olivia (19) has 7 nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards and just last year, Time magazine named her artist of the year.

By: Jasmine Gomez Fleitas

The songwriter, singer and actress who rose to fame in her teens is already being compared as the next Taylor Swift or Lorde for her generation due to her musical impact. “I always wrote songs when I was in the thick of any emotion, it’s my therapy,” Olivia mentioned in a recent interview.

The cultural reference of centennials She became known in the world of entertainment with her leading roles in two Disney series: Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

And it was after signing a musical contract that his debut single came out in January 2021 Driver License that broke all listening records and was one of the best-selling songs of the year, which catapulted her to undisputed fame. That single was followed by: Deja vu, Good 4 U and in May, the debut album arrived: Sour.

Its impact was so great that it was even invited to the White House to interview Dr. Fauci, who specializes in immunology, to dispel the doubts of adolescents and young people about vaccines and thus start the massive vaccination campaign in the United States.

So this documentary film, Driving Home 2 U (Sour film) bets on a more intimate look at the personal journey of the writer and composer -as Disney has been betting on music documentaries, for example, as it was with Billie Eilish- so she will show her fans how that was born and became a reality first album.

“This is a unique cinematic experience where, for the first time, fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia. This is not a concert film per se, but rather a chance to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of today’s biggest music stars, and a chance to see her perform the songs from ‘Sour’ like never before.” , assured from Disney Branded Television in a statement.