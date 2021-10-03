News

An intruder lights fireworks on Kylie Jenner’s property

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Kylie Jenner

A man was arrested for damaging the entrance to the star’s Californian mansion.

Kylie Jenner received a very unwelcome visit from yet another fanatic. After managing to climb over the outer gate of the starlette’s Los Angeles property, a man thought of lighting fireworks.

As TMZ.com reports, the intruder went to the villa on the night of Wednesday, September 29, asking about the young businesswoman. Immediately blocked by security, the man appeared to have left the scene. However, shortly after, the deranged – described as a big man 195 cm tall, weighing around 100 kg – returned to the scene, climbed over a first gate and finally lit the fireworks.

The police, after arresting him, discovered that the man had brought with him a briefcase containing a hammer, a rubber mallet, a lighter and fireworks.

Loading...
Advertisements

He is currently behind bars on charges of vandalism, for causing damage around $ 1,200 (about $ 1,000) at Kylie’s gate.

The star, expecting her second child, was not in the house at the time of the incident.

Covermedia


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

926
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
824
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
820
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
768
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
722
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
720
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
713
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
708
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
701
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top