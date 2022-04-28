an invention that was a failure but changed video games forever

Of all the advances in the video game industry that may come to mind right now, there is probably none more important than the creation of the cartridge. Leave graphics, controllers, mechanics or saved games. Changing one game for another, that was a revolution in capital letters.

And yet, despite being the cornerstone on which an entire industry has rested for years, the story of who, how and why the possibility of changing games was created is one of the most unknown. Normal, considering that we are talking about a console that was an absolute failure and an engineer that no one talked about for more than 30 years.

The future of the video game

Welcome to 1974. Nice number for a year that actually gave us Watergate, the first IRA bombings, and a global recession. It was not the thing to go around with many additional worries, so the people of the time had set their sights on the world of entertainment to try to cope with the gale.

To accompany cinema, music, theater and crossword puzzles, two years earlier a new way of escaping from problems had been born, the video game. Handheld arcade machine pong and home game console odysseythat small industry still in its infancy was beginning to take off.

And so, just like today you grab a child by the neck to ask him what he wants to be when he grows up and he tells you that influencerat that time the wet dream of any technology company was to peek into the video game.

At least all those who had somehow passed through the world of entertainment or had their sights more set on the future than on what had worked until then. Yes, apparently even then there were already technosaurs unwilling to move forward.

Fortunately for this story, Normal Alpert was not one of those men. With a recently founded company together with other fellow engineers, the rise of the video game industry and the harsh competition in other sectors practically put the decision on a platter. Alpex Computer Corporation I was going to make game consoles.





Create game consoles instead of video games

I especially like that note. Today, if someone wants to enter the sector and does not have resources or a great financial muscle behind them, the first thing that comes to mind is to create a video game, not a console. Hell, today you wouldn’t even consider creating a console despite having all the money in the world, but it’s clear that we are in a completely different time.

In Alpex Computer believe that the idea of odyssey from Magnavox It has very short legs. After all, it’s just a machine with a hit-a-ball game that, through templates that you stick to the TV screen, gives you the feeling of playing another game.

The invention is great, beware, they are giving you “different” games while in an arcade machine you can only play one, but there is little room for manoeuvre. In the end there are not so many games that you can take advantage of with an idea as basic as pong. If you want to offer variety, you should go for something more ambitious.





It is precisely there where Alpert and his team turn on the light bulb. Accompanying the explosion of the video game comes the chip bomb hitting hard and, along with them, the modules ROM on which you could write and delete programs that some calculators already used.

What if the machine was not the carrier? What if the games were somewhere else and the machine was only in charge of running them? What if you could have an entire library full of games to change at will without the need to buy a different machine? I was just born Raven. Remote Access Video Entertainment for friends.

a risky company

Now put yourself in the shoes of these people. You have a great idea that no one has thought of. An invention that could change the entertainment industry forever and bring in more money than you can ever fit under your mattress. But you do not have the necessary capital to manufacture the clunker, promote it and market it. The low.

Nor do you have to give it many turns or reinvent the wheel. In the end, what you have to do is go to those who do have the money and reach an agreement to be able to carry it out. if he was encouraged Magnavoxmaybe other electronic companies want to do it too.





Unfortunately, the technosaurs we were talking about before were still there, leading companies like RCA either Motorola which Alpert and his team approached to present the project. And like good technosaurs, no one was interested in entering a new market still marked by uncertainty.

Getting used to the idea of ​​what that could mean was not easy, especially with a prototype full of bare wires and uglier than a foot, so resorting to those who already had part of their paw stuck in the eggplant did not seem like a bad idea. If the television guys didn’t want a piece of the cake, they would go for the chips.

In Alpex they contacted Fairchilda component company that they had previously been working with to acquire products, and they agreed to stop by their offices to see what the hell all this was about.





The inventor of the cartridge

At the head of the procession was Jerry Lawson, one of the few African-American engineers of the time and an enthusiast of that video game world that was beginning to be born. His goal was to analyze what they were doing in Alpex and create a report on the feasibility and potential of the project.

Collaborating to flesh out the idea, and even working on creating a controller to demonstrate how it worked, Lawson and his team returned to Fairchild with smiles from ear to ear. That and the promise of a new project in hand, of course. It would not be called RAVEN, but STRATOSand would be destined to sell more than five million units and harvest more than $200 million.

“This is an electronic video game intended for the home television accessory market. It is designed to eliminate the possibility of a game becoming obsolete by using a unique (and hopefully patentable) technique of adding additional games via cartridges”.

the hand of Lawson It is especially marked on that last point, considering him the true inventor of video game cartridges. Until the moment Alpex they had the idea, but giving people chips so they could take them out and insert them as they pleased, faced with the added danger of breaking them or getting them wet, didn’t seem like the most sensible thing in the world.





It was necessary to find a strategy that would allow not only the durability of the system itself and the games, but also that it would be suitable for all audiences and could be manipulated without fear and without effort. It was necessary to turn that tangle of cables and welds into something attractive to look at and use.

music to the rescue

Although the world of office automation was already toying with it, Lawson and his team set their sights on consumer products to come up with a solution. The answer seemed to be in the car music, where some nice cartridges had begun to leave behind magnetic tapes and disks. The automobile industry saw in this type of option something much more viable than going around with a vinyl on the dashboard.

It was vibration-resistant when driving and people could easily put them on and take them off with one hand while keeping the other on the wheel. If there was a better idea, it was going to be hard to come up with it in the middle of this technological race in which they were competing against each other.





However the base was good. A cartridge could easily protect the internal chips and prevent the whole assembly from moving excessively, but they still had to hit the key to create a stable connection and avoid any kind of danger or shock that would involve a child with his hands full of North American Colacao played where it shouldn’t.

The cartridge It was fine, but other ideas had to follow, such as the row of gold contact sockets, the little tab that would prevent the machine and its circuitry from being exposed after extracting the cartridge, the spring to extract it without excessive manipulation, and even the ejection button that would facilitate the whole process.

With this, the collaboration between Fairchild Y Alpex It would shape the first video game console with interchangeable games in history. And with the product already patented to record all those little ideas that rounded off the invention, they made their new product known to the public: Channel F (for Channel Fun, fun channel. Yes, apparently it did not come from another name change.

A successful invention and a wrong strategy

Two years after the start of that journey, in 1976, Channel F hit stores reaping good figures until, at the end of 1977, Atari blew up the market with a suspiciously similar idea. A Atari 2600 with interchangeable cartridges that offered a different connection system to weave between patent issues.





There really isn’t much room for speculation or conspiracy. While Fairchild was working on his cartridge, one of the engineers who were collaborating on the project left the company and ended up in the ranks of Atariprobably with the necessary information to turn the tables.

But beware, not all the fault was industrial espionage. Fairchild entered the video game business aiming at the dream of all our mothers when we were kids: educational games. And of course, the move was risky.

Although its Tic Tac Toe, math problems, and card games had their moment of glory, Atari’s gunfights and explosions soon effortlessly snacked on the Channel F and his particular approach to entertainment.

That, coupled with the need to rely on its own chips – let’s remember that after all that was the main business of Fairchild– instead of grabbing more competitive prices, it ended up torpedoing the division’s advance and the possibility of fighting one-on-one against a Atari who had it all in his face.

The story of Channel F It lasted little longer and, despite risking it with a second generation and the internalization of the idea through other companies, the dream of Alpex and Fairchild did not take long to fade. At least they will always have the consolation of knowing that, thanks to them and their console with a microprocessor and cartridges, now when we get tired of one game we can skip to the next.

Pictures | The Channel F Files